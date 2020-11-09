5 North Coast suburbs to lose internet connection in 2021

FIVE Far North Coast suburbs will have their internet disconnected in January, and residents are being urged to switch to the National Broadband Network immediately.

Many households have already made the switch to the $57 billion network but for those who are yet to change their internet plans they should consider doing it sooner rather than later.

Residents are typically given 18 months to move from their existing broadband service to the NBN, but many people are have delayed their move.

The NBN Co website regularly updates the list of cut-off dates.

Kyogle, Lennox Head, Skennars Head, Tweed Heads and Tweed Heads South households can expect non-broadband will be disconnected on January 15.

NBN Co’s latest figures show more than four million households and businesses are yet to use to the network even though their suburbs are deemed as “ready to connect”.

For those who are yet to make the switch, reports that some internet service providers plan to pause NBN installations from mid-December as part of the usual Christmas shutdowns could cause a headache.

