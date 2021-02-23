5 local bands get the chance to play live for you

Five Northern Rivers emerging acts will go on stage for Up Next, a showcase of musicians by Arts Northern Rivers.

The show will be held at The Northern in Byron Bay, on Thursday, March 25.

The five bands selected are:

Leaving Jordan is an unlikely tale of old school friends who have reconnected as young adults to pool their emotions and life experiences into the universal expression of music. Featuring deep melodic vocals and chunky breakdowns, Leaving Jordan have created their own fusion of indie, punk and rock.

Masochist is a hardcore punk band with a socially conscious message of empowerment and inclusivity, lyrically tackling huge issues such as sexual assault, mental illness and misogyny in the music scene.

The band brings a raw look at what they believe are not talked about enough; due to the negative stigma people have attached to these tough topics.

Room 19 is an indie/punk quartet hailing from the streets of Lismore, inspired by their upbringings of rock, punk, alternative and indie.

The band's name pays homage to their school music room, where it all started.

Serendipiti is an indie/folk/pop singer-songwriter with a deep passion for song writing and expressing raw feelings through music.

With a love of alternate tunings, her indie sound captures the thoughts and emotions of a teenager, infused with a deeper wisdom that speaks to the essence of humanity.

Amemoi unites rapper Bodhi Dey with local producer AJ McFadden to perform soulful, conscious, urban music of mixed influence produced with a fusion of both live and electronic instrumentation.

The project, led by Arts Northern Rivers, is funded through Create NSW's Regenerate Initiative in response to the impact of COVID-19 experienced by the live music sector, particularly in the Northern Rivers.

Arts Northern Rivers Executive Director, Peter Wood, said while everyone in the music community lost opportunities as a result of the pandemic, it was emerging artists that were hit with a double whammy of losing performance opportunities as well as career development.

"With audiences now returning to live music events we have the opportunity to support the futures of these early career musicians in our region," he said.

To learn more about the musicians or to purchase tickets, visit artsnorthernrivers.com.au/project/up-next.