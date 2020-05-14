Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
A cattle sale in action at the Gympie Saleyards
A cattle sale in action at the Gympie Saleyards
Offbeat

Five-legged cow causes a stir at Gympie cattle sale

Staff Writer
14th May 2020 5:09 PM | Updated: 7:58 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE weird and the wonderful can turn up just about anywhere and at this week's Gympie store sale at the Gympie Saleyards, the weird turned up in the form of a five legged heifer.

CLICK HERE: Gympie PT goes big online

The young cow arrived on a truck with other stock to be sold but never actually went up for sale, and was returned peacefully to the property from whence she came in the same truck at the end of the day.

UPDATE: Man critical after workplace incident near Gympie on Wednesday night

File photo of cows. Milk. PICTURE: ZOE PHILLIPS
File photo of cows. Milk. PICTURE: ZOE PHILLIPS

But not before causing quite a stir. Her fifth leg grew down from her shoulder, was quite long, and ended in a long hoof which had never been worn down because it had never been used for walking, obviously.

We are not sure exactly where she came from and would love to know if anybody can help out with that information, or if anybody managed to grab a photo. Just email editorial@gympietimes.com

Sullivan's Livestock Sale in Gympie. File photo
Sullivan's Livestock Sale in Gympie. File photo
gympie supernatural paranormal weird animals
Gympie Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        $20,000 missing after Ballina real estate agency shuts

        premium_icon $20,000 missing after Ballina real estate agency shuts

        News THE sudden closure of a real estate agency in Ballina has left a number of landlords out of pocket.

        Want to live next door to Thor?

        Want to live next door to Thor?

        News The home has been likened to a shopping centre

        Ex-priest accused of buggery to undergo medical tests

        premium_icon Ex-priest accused of buggery to undergo medical tests

        News Former priest accused of historic act of buggery in NSW

        Call to boycott 'rip off' Ballina petrol stations

        premium_icon Call to boycott 'rip off' Ballina petrol stations

        News Councillor calls on residents to boycott certain petrol stations