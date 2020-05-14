Five-legged cow causes a stir at Gympie cattle sale

THE weird and the wonderful can turn up just about anywhere and at this week's Gympie store sale at the Gympie Saleyards, the weird turned up in the form of a five legged heifer.

CLICK HERE: Gympie PT goes big online

The young cow arrived on a truck with other stock to be sold but never actually went up for sale, and was returned peacefully to the property from whence she came in the same truck at the end of the day.

UPDATE: Man critical after workplace incident near Gympie on Wednesday night

File photo of cows. Milk. PICTURE: ZOE PHILLIPS

But not before causing quite a stir. Her fifth leg grew down from her shoulder, was quite long, and ended in a long hoof which had never been worn down because it had never been used for walking, obviously.

We are not sure exactly where she came from and would love to know if anybody can help out with that information, or if anybody managed to grab a photo. Just email editorial@gympietimes.com