5 country hotels you can buy today

The Mulgildie Hotel is 100 years young and still fit and well, it can now be all yours as it is up for sale.

The Mulgildie Hotel is 100 years young and still fit and well, it can now be all yours as it is up for sale.

EVER wanted to run a country pub, or do you have dreams of owning a quaint rural motel?

There are plenty of options to make that dream come true, right here in the North Burnett.

Here are five pubs, hotels or motels you can buy today.

BIG MANDARIN CARAVAN PARK, MUNDUBBERA

Freehold $900,000

Photos View Photo Gallery

The property features seven cabins, some with ensuites, 11budget single person dongas, seven self-contained one-bedroom apartments, 10 king sized vans, three share mobile homes, four drive through sites and plenty of room for campers.

There are no permanent residents at the caravan park.

Property features refurbished shower and toilet blocks, with two camp kitchen and two laundries.

Single bedroom, air conditioned, ensuited cabin or self-contained apartment is available for the new owners.

GOLDEN ORANGE, GAYNDAH

$2,750,000

Photos View Photo Gallery

This freehold hotel/motel consists of 23 double/twin/family units all with ensuites, a fully licenced restaurant, hotel with public bar, lounge bar, Keno, TAB and a gaming area.

The complex is situated on 6,717sq m of land zoned business, right in the centre of Gayndah.

Also included in the asking price is a residential property next door on a separate title.

A new 30 year lease will be in place at the time of settlement with all outgoings paid by the lessee.

THE FEDERAL INN MOUNT PERRY

Offers over $450,000

Photos View Photo Gallery

This freehold motel has been built out of the old picture theatre in the gold mining town of Mount Perry.

The fully renovated motel consists of six air conditioned rooms, huge manager's residence, fully equipped kitchen and a bar for a 40-seat restaurant.

There is an outside veranda and garden area.

MUNDUBBERA MOTEL

$150,000

Photos View Photo Gallery

This regional Queensland leasehold motel is offered for sale with a brand new 30-year lease.

The business is situated on a 4,166sq m block.

This property features 20 comfortable air-conditioned guest rooms, a bistro, in-ground pool and a four bedroom owners residence.

MULGILDIE HOTEL

$400,000 + SAV

Photos View Photo Gallery

The Mulgildie Hotel is 100 years young and still fit and well.

This property would suit a couple.

Excellent restoration work has taken place throughout the hotel.

The property features 14 accommodation rooms and highway frontage.

Source: realcommercial.com.au