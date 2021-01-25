5 cool businesses you can buy in Casino

Smell the roses at your very own nursery.

Are you dreaming of ways you can ditch the daily grind and be your own boss?

These five businesses in the Casino area are on the market, and they could change your life forever.

Nursery

Priced at $1.5 million is this nursery business, nursery freehold, landscape supplies business and residence.

Established for more than 30 years, the business sells a wide range of products including plants, pots, wall art, statues, treated timber, sleepers plus an impressive variety of landscape supplies.

“Bulk deliveries are loaded and delivered by company plant; client base includes day to day gardeners, tradies and local businesses. Could add online sales, increase trading hours,” the listing explains.

“Delivery service plus a very popular courtesy trailer.

“Owners are badly in need of a break but are prepared to assist for a smooth transition.

Plant and equipment has recently been updated.”

A four-bedroom home is included, which has riverside views.

Bakeries

Two Casino bakeries are on the market.

This business includes two bakeries, which currently sell pies, sausage rolls, cakes, bread, sandwiches and salad rolls. Each outlet has a coffee machine and inside and outside seating.

“Excellent and rare opportunity to purchase this towns two major bakeries ‒ one in the centre of main street, which bakes for both outlets, and the second is situated in a shopping centre,” the listing states.

“Both bakeries boast a fine reputation, established 10 years, (and) nicely presented shopfronts.”

Run by a husband and wife team who are prepared to train the new owners.

River Park Motor Inn

Reap the rewards of a motel in the Beef Capital.

The leasehold for this motel is priced to sell at $250,000.

According to the listing, it’s had a massive price reduction because the owners are ready to move on.

The motel has 26 rooms and a licensed restaurant, which is currently not operating.

“There is an opportunity to re-open the restaurant, utilise as a breakfast room, open it up as a conference room or keep it closed, the choice is yours,” the selling agent states.

“This is a great opportunity for an experienced operator who can see the motels potential or somebody looking for their first motel.”

Phone repairs and accessories

There are plenty of opportunities to grow this great little business.

Be your own boss with an outlay of just $35,000 for this business.

“Offering phone repairs and accessories, this business is ripe for expansion or franchising,” the listing states.

“The business repairs all devices including iPhones, iPads, Samsung tablets, Samsung phones, HTC, Sony, Huawei, Oppo and more, and attracts a steady volume of customers year-round.

Street front CBD store in prime location ‒ lots of foot traffic.

“No competing businesses ‒ sole repairer for Casino and the entire rural catchment area.

“Very low overheads, great knowledgeable staff willing to stay on

“This excellent business has thrived in 2020, despite COVID and lockdowns.”

Hairdressing and beauty wholesale business

Hairdressing and beauty wholesaler Phillanne.

Established in Casino in 1975, this business is still going strong.

“But it’s time to pass on the baton and encourage someone full of passion and wonderful ideas to take this awesome business to the next level,” the listing states.

“Phillanne Agencies is a wholesaler for hair and beauty products, with exceptional staff who are motivated, passionate and have all been there many years and are happy to stay on with the new owners.

“The rent is minimal on a lease agreement or the building is available for purchase.

“There is a fully-equipped showroom at the premises that can accommodate up to 30 people for shows and educational seminars.

“Our warehouse is presented as a showroom, is very accessible and is located in an industrial estate, with regular walk-in visits from hairdressers.”