TRAGIC: Desperate efforts to save boy after crash

Floral tributes are already in place at East Lismore after a fatal crash.

UPDATE, Tuesday, 6.30am: A REPORT will be prepared for the Coroner after a teenage boy died in a single-vehicle crash in Lismore last night.

Shortly after 7pm, a 17-year-old boy was driving a Nissan Pulsar north along Barham Street, East Lismore, when he lost control and crashed into a tree.

He suffered critical injuries and despite the efforts of attending emergency service officers, he died at the scene.

Officers from Richmond Police District will investigate the circumstances surrounding the crash, and a report will be prepared for the information of the Coroner.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers: 1800 333 000 or https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au.

UPDATE, 9.25pm: POLICE have confirmed that a 17-year-old male driver involved in a crash at East Lismore tonight has died.

It is understood the boy was a Lismore local.

Heartbroken friends and relatives are already attending the crash scene to lay flowers and tributes in honour of the teenager.

The teenager was the only occupant of the vehicle, which crashed head-on into a tree on Barham Street just after 7pm.

Original story: EMERGENCY services have been called to a serious crash at East Lismore tonight.

It is understood at least five ambulance crews, two fire trucks, police vehicles and tow trucks were called to the scene near the Lismore Golf Club.

A spokesman from NSW Ambulance said they were called to Barham St just after 7pm.

"There has been a single vehicle crash into a tree," he said.

"One patient ... is being treated on scene for serious injuries."

Police later confirmed the driver was a 17-year-old male, not a 26-year-old as emergency services originally stated.

