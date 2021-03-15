45 places where you can use your $100 vouchers

Local businesses are being encouraged to sign up for the government's Dine & Discover program, which is rolling out this month.

Local businesses are being encouraged to sign up for the government's Dine & Discover program, which is rolling out this month.

The rollout of $100 worth of vouchers for dining, entertainment and recreation is about to get under way, and local businesses are being urged to sign up for the program.

Dine & Discover NSW has been launched to "encourage the community to get out and about and support dining, arts and tourism businesses".

Eligible residents can apply for four $25 vouchers, worth $100 in total.

This includes two Dine NSW Vouchers which can be redeemed participating at restaurants, cafes, bars, wineries, pubs or clubs.

It also includes two Discover NSW Vouchers to be used for entertainment and recreation, including cultural institutions, live music, and arts venues.

The vouchers are rolling out by local government area throughout March.

>>> Who can get the vouchers, how to apply

Business NSW is encouraging businesses in the hospitality, entertainment and tourism sectors to register.

The organisation's regional manager, Jane Laverty, said Northern Rivers businesses could benefit from the expected lift in customers.

"No one needs extra encouragement to have a meal out or enjoy some down time after the past year we have all endured," she said.

"I encourage businesses to jump on to this opportunity and register so they can reap the rewards as well as their customers - visitors and locals alike.

"It's important business owners understand that vouchers can only be used at premises that have a COVID Safety plan and are registered as COVID safe.

"Of course, businesses know customers are likely to spend much more than the $25 the voucher provides, and they have the opportunity of opening their business up to a whole new potential client base and encourage repeat visitation."

Here's a list of Northern Rivers businesses that have registered for Dine & Discover so far. If we've missed any, email northernstar@news.com.au and we'll add them to the list.

LISMORE LGA

●The Stockpot Kitchen

●Masal Fusion Indian Restaurant

●The Spotted Pig

●Banzai Japanese Restaurant

●Dirtys

●McDonalds

●Blueys

●Thai Satay Hut

●BCC Cinemas Lismore

●Star Court Theatre

●Pot of Gold Cafe, Nimbin

BALLINA LGA

●Ballina's Indian Kitchen

●Green Coast Cafe

●Cherry Street Sports Club

●The Gallery Cafe

●The Cove

●Nosh

●The Proper Cafe

●Henry Rous Tavern

●Penny Lane, Lennox Head

●Quattro, Lennox Head

●Ballina Surf School

●Behind the Barrel

●Lighthouse Beach Cafe

●The Federal Hotel, Alstonville

BYRON LGA

●Miss Margarita

●Beach Byron Bay

●Yulli's Byron Bay

●Byron Fresh Cafe

●YoFlo Byron Bay

●Subway

●Saltwater Social Club

●Hotel Brunswick

●Yami, Brunswick Heads

●Woody's Surf Shack

●The Arts Factory Cafe

●Let's Go Surfing

●Circus Arts Byron Bay

RICHMOND VALLEY LGA

●Mikes 4 Coffee, Casino

●Casino RSM Club

●McDonalds

●Sandbar & Restaurant, Evans Head

●Sandpit Cafe, Evans Head

●Evans Head Bowling Club

●River Bistro, Evans Head