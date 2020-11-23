44 community projects sharing $600,000

TABLE TENNIS ANYONE?: Lismore MP Janelle Saffin recently visited the Far North Coast Table Tennis Club’s Jim Armstrong Centre where she was hosted by President Peter McGrath, Manager-Coach Graeme Townsend and other active members. The club is one of this years grant recipients.

LOCAL communities across Ballina and Lismore will benefit from $600,000 in grants to be handed out across 44 community groups.

Lismore MP Janelle Saffin and Ballina MP Tamara Smith were delivering the good news to the beneficiaries of the NSW Government’s 2020 Community Building Partnership Program grants today, with Ms Saffin saying it was one of the more pleasurable tasks she had to perform each year.

Ms Smith said “These funds will deliver much-needed improvements to local facilities in the Ballina electorate across charities and small community organisations, who through COVID-19 have struggled to undertake their usual fundraising activities.

“I congratulate all of the organisations that were successful in their application and look forward to seeing how these projects make a real difference to our community,” Ms Smith said.

Successful projects in Lismore electorate:

Gungyah Ngallingnee Aboriginal Corporation, near Tabulam – Jubullum Jarjums children’s and family play area, $37,124.

Lismore Tennis Club Incorporated – Court lighting and electrical upgrade, $20,999.

Police Citizens Youth Club (PCYC) Lismore – Sports hall lighting replacement/upgrade, $20,072.

Murwillumbah Showground Land Manager – Refurbish 100-year-old main food venue at Murwillumbah Showground, $20,000.

Lismore Basketball Association Incorporated – Retaining wall to secure stadium, $16,257.

Sunnyside Hall Management Committee Incorporated, Tenterfield Shire – Amenities upgrade, $15,000.

Murwillumbah Rural Fire Brigade – Electronic sign for bushfire warnings and other essential information, $15,000.

Murwillumbah Community Centre Incorporated – Repair and expansion of the Murwillumbah Community Food HUB, $14,241.

Mallanganee Memorial Hall – Provide trades services for completion of kitchen renovation, $14,000.

Murwillumbah Theatre Company Incorporated – Painting; electrical work; construction/installation of workbenches and props/costume storage, $14,000.

Murwillumbah Rowing Club Incorporated – Renovate club bathroom facilities, $12,400.

Urbenville & District Bowling Club Limited – Cool comfort for everyone, $11,750.

St John Ambulance Australia (NSW) – Lismore stretcher, $11,499.

Tyalgum District Community Association Incorporated – Enhancement of Tyalgum’s social tennis court to support community participation, $11,284.

Northern NSW Helicopter Rescue Service Limited – Engineering work stands, $10,249.

Far North Coast NSW Table Tennis Association Incorporated – Facility enhancement for aged and disabled participants, $10,108.

Tenterfield Poultry Club Incorporated – Replace damaged building stumps, $10,000.

Tweed Valley Mountain Bike Riders – Towards establishing a mountain bike facility, $7500.

Kyogle Bowling Club Limited – Install new electricity board, $6463.

Uki Sport and Recreation Club Incorporated – Storage area, $5000.

The Corporate Trustees of the Diocese of Armidale for Tenterfield Shire project – Torrington All Saints Church restoration, $4582.

St Vincent de Paul Society NSW – Solar panels for Goonellabah clothes sorting centre, $4255.

Jiggi School of Arts Incorporated – Refurbishment of hall toilets to NSW and Australian standards, $3100.

Friends of the Pound (Tweed) Incorporated – Airconditioning installation at its Murwillumbah South facility, $2617.

Riding for the Disabled Association NSW – Defibrillator for Riding for the Disabled Tweed Valley, $2500.

Successful projects in Ballina electorate:

The Northcott Society – Access ramp and shade-sail supporting people with disability in Ballina, $4500

Island Quarry Association Inc. (iQ Inc.) – iQ Reserve Office/Meeting/Workshop Shed, $16,680.

Bundjalung Tribal Society Ltd – Namabunda Community Farm Project, $29,195.

Byron Bay Cricket Club Inc. – Upgrade cricket facilities at the Cavanbah Centre, $13,520.

Lennox Head Community Sports and Recreation Club Ltd – Install disability friendly doors at main entrances to club, $30,000.

Byron Youth Service Inc. – Upgrade of security, $13,809.

The Salvation Army (NSW) Property Trust – Salvation Army Ballina Corps bathroom and facilities upgrade, $10,000.

Byron Bay Community Association (Byron Community Centre – BCC) – Internal refurbishment of the Byron Community Centre, $18,445.

Ballina Christian Education Association Ltd – RCC Community Hub, $26,700.

U3A Ballina/Byron Inc. – Airconditioning for meeting space, $9000.

Alstonville Agricultural Society Inc. – Planting trees for shade and new awnings over amenities entrances, $7200.

Alstonville and District Football Club – Disabled access, $25,000.

St Vincent de Paul Society NSW – Ballina solar project, $18,000.

Alstonville Croquet Club Inc. – Fit out for new clubhouse, $15,611.

Scout Association of Australia NSW Branch – Alstonville Scout Hall upgrade, $17,970.

Namatjira Haven Ltd – Solar Power Sustainability Project, $5000.

Riding for the Disabled Association NSW – Defibrillator for Riding for the Disabled Ballina, $2500.

Newrybar Public School P & C – Bubbler and water bottle refill replacement, $10,000.

Lennox Head Lions Club Inc. – Storage Shed for Community BBQ Trailer, $26,865.

Applications for the 2021 program open in early 2021.

For more go to www.nsw.gov.au/cbp.