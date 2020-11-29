Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Police attended an illegal doof party near Byron Bay early this morning. Picture: NCA Newswire / Gaye Gerard
Police attended an illegal doof party near Byron Bay early this morning. Picture: NCA Newswire / Gaye Gerard
Crime

400 gather at illegal doof, trample bird nesting site

Liana Boss
29th Nov 2020 1:00 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

POLICE say about 400 people were present at an illegal doof party where sensitive habitat was damaged near Byron Bay overnight.

Tweed Byron Police District officers said in a statement they attended the bird sanctuary at Belongil Creek – on National Parks and Wildlife Service land – just after midnight this morning after they were alerted to a large party in the area.

“Initially there were about 400 people present, however upon becoming aware of a police presence large numbers left the party through the bush or back onto the beach,” police said.

“A number of people were spoken to as well as a generator and music equipment seized.

“Further inquiries are being conducted with NPWS for further action against the identified attendees.”

Police said the sensitive bird nesting site was disturbed and vegetation was trampled as a result of the party.

“Whilst closing the party police had cause to speak with a 26 year old female from overseas,” they said.

“Whilst speaking with her police observed a plastic bag in her jacket pocket.

“Police retrieved the plastic bag and it allegedly contained a number of green and red tablets which police will allege are MDMA.”

The woman was taken to

The female was taken to Byron Bay Police Station and charged with possessing a prohibited drug.

She is due to appear in Byron Bay Local Court on December 14.

byron crime illegal doof northern rivers crime tweed byron police district
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        'Mad Max' madness: Families terrorised by teen 4WD drivers

        Premium Content 'Mad Max' madness: Families terrorised by teen 4WD drivers

        News TEEN drivers in 4WD vehicles terrorised walkers on a beach on Friday evening, in what was described as "like a scene out of a Mad Max movie".

        ‘Celeb takeover’ infuriating Byron

        ‘Celeb takeover’ infuriating Byron

        News Locals in Byron Bay are seeing a lot of new faces at the moment

        25,000 pub and club jobs overnight if venue rules ease

        Premium Content 25,000 pub and club jobs overnight if venue rules ease

        News Pubs are poised to immediately create 9000 jobs and clubs 16,000

        Buyer of $22m beachfront Byron mansion revealed

        Premium Content Buyer of $22m beachfront Byron mansion revealed

        Property Hollywood stars Zac Efron and Matt Damon were rumoured to want it