4 men chased teen, stole his car in midnight attack

Police are appealing for help to find a car that was stolen during a frightening attack at Byron Bay just before midnight on Friday.

About 11.43pm, officers attached to Tweed-Bryon Police District, were called to a carpark on Lawson Street North following reports a teenager had been assaulted and his car stolen.

Inspector Bobbie Cullen said the 17-year-old victim had parked his car, a silver Honda Civic in carpark.

“As he exited the vehicle he was approached from behind by an unknown male,” she said.

“The male pulled the victim’s singlet and grabbed his arm, causing him to fall to the ground.

“The victim heard other persons running in towards him and, fearing further assault, he ran from the carpark.

“Four males wearing dark clothing were seen chasing the victim.

“The male has then stolen the Honda and was last seen driving south on Bay St.

“As a result of the incident the victim received some grazing to his forearm.”

Investigations are now under way.

Police are reviewing CCTV cameras in the Byron Bay area and are urging anyone who has seen the Honda Civic to come forward.

It has NSW registration BCB 18B.

One of the men involved in the incident is described as being of caucasian appearance, aged 16-20, with long black hair, and was wearing dark clothing at the time.

Phone Crime Stoppers 1800 333 000 or https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au.

Information is treated in strict confidence.

The public is reminded not to report crime via NSW Police social media pages.