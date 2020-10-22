4 days of thunderstorms: 'Unsettled' weather coming our way

Unsettled weather will hit the Northern Rivers over the next few days.

IT'S going to be warm, humid and rainy on the Northern Rivers, with four days of stormy conditions and temperatures hitting 30-plus degrees.

The Bureau of Meteorology says three separate weather systems are combining and feeding "increasing humidity across the state, generating unsettled and stormy conditions for the coming days".

"Thunderstorm activity is forecast to peak and become widespread on Friday and Saturday, as the low pressure system and its associated trough cross the state," BoM explains in its forecast.

"This will be followed closely by a cold front which looks set to enter the southwest on Saturday and then continue through to the northeast on Sunday, bringing significantly cooler conditions."

It's also going to be fairly warm with Friday's temperatures reaching around 30 degrees.

The temperature will drop slightly on Saturday, but Sunday is again expected to hit the 30-degree mark.

FORECAST

Saturday:

Partly cloudy. Slight (20%) chance of a shower in the afternoon and evening. The chance of a thunderstorm in the afternoon and evening. Winds northerly 15 to 25 km/h. Overnight temperatures falling to between 14 and 17 with daytime temperatures reaching the high 20s.

Sunday:

Partly cloudy. Medium (60%) chance of showers in the afternoon and evening. The chance of a thunderstorm in the morning and afternoon. Winds north to northwesterly 15 to 20 km/h tending north to northeasterly during the afternoon then becoming light during the evening. Overnight temperatures falling to between 15 and 18 with daytime temperatures reaching around 30.

Monday:

Partly cloudy. Medium (50%) chance of showers. The chance of a thunderstorm. Light winds.

Tuesday:

Cloudy. Medium (50%) chance of showers. The chance of a thunderstorm. Light winds becoming southerly 15 to 20 km/h during the day.