Self-guided virtual tours of proposed Dunoon Dam

The 3D model allows to digitally explore the current catchment network and learn about the options presented by Rous County Council to secure the area's water supply into the future, currently on public exhibition.

The 3D model allows to digitally explore the current catchment network and learn about the options presented by Rous County Council to secure the area's water supply into the future, currently on public exhibition.

ROUS County Council has published a 3D model of the Northern Rivers that allows the community to see the current catchment area and the proposed options for water security in the area, including a possible dam in Dunoon.

In collaboration with Queensland University of Technology (QUT), the council developed a flyover virtual 3D landscape model of the catchment.

The model includes a guided bird's eye view tour through the current and proposed bulk water supply assets.

A plan to secure the region's water supply was adopted by Rous County Council last month, and the 3D model is part of the document's public exhibition process for six weeks.

Recommendations in the plan include the expansion of water treatment capabilities, a new dam, a desalination project and a recycled water option.

Rous County Council and Queensland University of Technology (QUT) have developed a flyover virtual 3D landscape model of our catchment to assist the community to visually understand RCC's Future Water Project 2060 proposal.

Rous County Council's general manager, Phillip Rudd, said the model will allow a better understanding of the challenges and cost that each project may carry.

"When you look at a report that states that a new pipeline is needed, people would think 'well, that's simple', but when you look here at the distance the pipeline has to go, the type of terrain it would go through, you start to realise it's not that easy," he said.

"When we talk about such big numbers, people always ask 'why is it so expensive?' and this is why.

"The model is not perfect but it gives people a better understanding of the difficulty on some of the projects."

The model went live on Rous County Council's website on Tuesday, but it's not available on mobiles. The model requires a screen of at least 10 inches to work.

3D model of catchment area: To assist the community to understand the scope and options of the Future Water Project 2060 proposed plan, Rous County Council have created a 3D virtual landscape model of our catchment.

Mr Rudd said this will allow people to understand the challenges of supplying water to the whole region.

"When people go, why can't you just build a pipeline to the Tweed, for example? We can go into the map and show that our infrastructure stops and then practically the terrain would make it almost impossible and very expensive," he said.

The model shows the area covered by a possible 20GL or 50GL versions of a Dunoon dam, plus a possible network of underground water sources from Alstonville, Newrybar, Tyagarah and Woodburn.

To access the model visit rous.nsw.gov.au/ scroll down to Future Water Project 2060 and then find the link in Visual Journey.

Read more:

• 5 big projects to secure our future water supply

• Underground water key to quenching region's thirst