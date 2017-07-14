21°
$35m start-up hub for our region's entrepreneurs

14th Jul 2017 5:30 AM
The Sydney Startup Hub and its Regional Landing Pad will help to connect the entire NSW start-up community, regardless of location, to share and workshop new business ideas in regional areas.
The Sydney Startup Hub and its Regional Landing Pad will help to connect the entire NSW start-up community, regardless of location, to share and workshop new business ideas in regional areas.

A NEW $35 million start-up hub will provide a world-class landing pad for regional start-ups to tap into global networks, customers and investment.

Announcing the new Sydney Startup Hub yesterday, Deputy Premier and Minister for Regional NSW and Small Business, John Barilaro, said the hub in Sydney's CBD would give regional start-ups a dedicated space to showcase their businesses and ideas.

"The Sydney Startup Hub is Sydney by name only - it is truly a statewide initiative that supports regional entrepreneurs and connects the wider start-up community,” he said.

"This hub will accommodate up to 2500 people and potentially thousands more through the Regional Landing Pad and dedicated community spaces.

"The hub and the Regional Landing Pad will support the creation of new jobs across New South Wales while increasing the diversity, size and strength of the NSW start-up community.

"The Sydney Startup Hub will be the largest hub in the Southern Hemisphere, and the dedicated Regional Landing Pad will help to connect the entire NSW start-up community, regardless of location.

"Supporting regional start-ups is a priority for the NSW Government, with regional entrepreneurs essential to the growth of regional communities.”

A minimum of $57 million in Jobs for NSW funding is available to help start-ups and small to medium-sized enterprises in regional NSW succeed and create more local jobs in regional communities across the state, Mr Barilaro said.

"We have some fantastic regional entrepreneurs and supporters playing an essential role in the growth of local NSW communities,” he said. "For instance, I recently announced funding for Upstairs in Bathurst, a 500sq m community facility with 50 workstations, high-speed internet, 24/7 access, meeting rooms and a pitch space.

"Upstairs is already working with two of the cornerstone tenants at the new Sydney Startup Hub and has a unique opportunity to establish a state-of-the-art incubator to nurture more start-ups in the Central West region.

"The Sydney Startup Hub will be a world-class facility servicing an ever-growing, connected and collaborative start-up network across NSW that will help drive new business and jobs growth well into the future.”

Lismore Northern Star

Topics:  northern rivers business northern rivers economy sydney startup hub

