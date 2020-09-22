Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
We could be in for some stormy weather this week.
We could be in for some stormy weather this week.
Weather

32 degrees, thunderstorms as spring arrives with a bang

Rebecca Lollback
by
22nd Sep 2020 7:30 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

HELLO, spring!

It hit a top of 31 degrees in Lismore yesterday and 32 degrees in Casino, and that was backed up by a pretty warm night, with temperatures only dropping to 17 degrees.

Already, at 7am, the temperature has reached 21 degrees.

The Bureau of Meteorology says we can expect another 30 degree day in Lismore, with tops of 32 in Casino, 28 in Ballina and 26 in Byron Bay.

"Partly cloudy. Patchy fog inland early this morning. Medium (50 per cent) chance of showers, most likely late this afternoon and evening," BOM explained in its weather forecast.

"The chance of a thunderstorm.

"Winds northerly 15 to 20 km/h tending northwesterly 15 to 25 km/h in the morning then becoming light in the evening."

The warm, spring weather looks set to continue for most of the week, although temperatures are expected to drop to the mid to low 20s by Sunday.

bureau of meteorology northern rivers weather
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Ballina brothers allegedly stabbed a ‘complete stranger’

        Premium Content Ballina brothers allegedly stabbed a ‘complete stranger’

        Crime THE court heard there was an “extremely strong” prosecution case, and that the men allegedly caused “significant” injuries.

        Hollywood actress enjoys a day in the sun in Byron Bay

        Premium Content Hollywood actress enjoys a day in the sun in Byron Bay

        News The A-list celebrities just keep on coming to our slice of paradise

        Pub in trouble with cops after multiple breaches

        Premium Content Pub in trouble with cops after multiple breaches

        News Three-day blitz on the Northern Rivers sees a number of venues fined