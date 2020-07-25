30,000 views: Alstonville man’s success with song challenge

CAMERON Bracken was a technophobe before 2020, but he set about changing that with his one song per week upload challenge.

With 30,000 views at the halfway point of his challenge, Mr Bracken said it had been a resounding success.

"I wanted to release one a week just to expand my skills and started to get some really good feedback - people from Russia, India and America giving all this feedback and I thought there might be something behind this," Mr Bracken said.

"It was a bit shocking at first because I was expecting five views … but then it started to blow out of proportion."

Due to lockdown restrictions, Mr Bracken got his family involved to create some of the videos to his original music.

"We started to shoot videos around the house involving our cat and our dog in some of the films and got some really cool feedback about that too," Mr Bracken said.

"Kat (wife) and Connor (son) started to come up with some ideas themselves and the creative juices started to fly and started to storyboard these videos, it was just something funny for the family to do … this was a really good bonding experience too."

Some of his most popular uploads, such as Dark of Night, have been original songs written in 2000 which chart events that occurred in Bracken's life.

"It's hard to open yourself up like that to complete strangers especially on the internet because you don't know who's going to watch it so it is a difficult thing."

"I remember a couple of songwriters said write from your heart … and I persisted with it and people heard that real authenticity."

To stay updated with Cam Nine challenge, search Cam Nine on YouTube or Facebook.