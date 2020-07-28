Menu
Crime

$3000 fine phoned in to businessman

by Lea Emery
28th Jul 2020 7:06 AM
A LA-BASED businessman caught with cocaine in his car on the southern Gold Coast was told via phone he had been fined $3000.

Paul Francis Rogash pleaded guilty in the Southport Magistrates Court on Monday to one count of possessing dangerous drugs.

The Australian-born businessman usually lives in LA but has been sheltering from the coronavirus pandemic in Bali.

The 36-year-old phoned the court to plead guilty to possessing 2.08g of cocaine when police stopped him in Miami about 7.15am on December 13 last year.

 

The man pleaded guilty. Picture: iStock
Rogash, who founded Lawyer SEO, told police he was going to use the drug in Byron Bay that weekend.

Magistrate Michelle Dooley fined him $3000.

"If you commit these offences, it is important that there be a penalty that makes the seriousness of the charge clear to you and the rest of the community," she said.

No conviction was recorded.

Rogash's lawyer Mark Williams, of Potts Lawyers, said Rogash had just broken up with his girlfriend at the time.

"He is usually a person who conducts himself extremely professionally and this is completely out of character for him," he said.

Mr Williams tendered a urine test which he said showed Rogash had rehabilitated.

 

