300 telephone intercepts in case against firefighter

Suffolk Park man Scott Biber is among a group of people bail refused on serious cocaine supply charges. The firefighter is alleged to have been found with more than 1kg of the drug secreted inside a fire extinguisher.

HUNDREDS of telephone intercepts related to serious cocaine supply allegations are yet to be transcribed, a court has heard.

Suffolk Park’s Scott Edward Biber, 56, remains bail refused on 13 charges.

Among them is an allegation he supplied a large commercial quantity of a prohibited drug.

Police will allege they found the firefighter with 1.1kg of cocaine in his possession, hidden inside a fire extinguisher, on January 9.

Mr Biber’s wife, 54-year-old Joanne McKinlay, Broken Head man Michael Robert Birch, 67, and Lennox Head man Philip David Emanuele, 29, are also bail refused on related charges.

Mr Biber was not required to appear by video link when the case went before Byron Bay Local Court and none of the defendants have entered any formal pleas.

His solicitor, John Weller, told the court a police brief of evidence has now been served upon the defence.

“There was a delay because there’s some 300 telephone intercepts which have not yet been transcribed,” Mr Weller said.

The court heard Mr Weller had forwarded that brief to his client in custody.

He asked Magistrate Michael Dakin for a four-week adjournment.

Mr Weller said he expected to seek Mr Biber’s release on bail in the near future.

“He’s been assessed as suitable for rehab but there’s not a bed ready,” Mr Weller said.

The court heard he may apply for bail when the matter goes before Tweed Heads Local Court on April 22, or potentially earlier.

Mr Emanuele is due back in court on March 23, followed by Mr Birch and Ms McKinlay next month.