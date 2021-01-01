Menu
Tourists and residents at Byron Bay's Main Beach at 7am on January 1, 2021.
Tourists and residents at Byron Bay's Main Beach at 7am on January 1, 2021.
News

300 run for cover as cops break up Byron NYE doof

Alison Paterson
1st Jan 2021 10:00 AM | Updated: 10:25 AM
POLICE said they were disappointed hundreds of people were reckless enough to attend a doof party broken up about 3.45am today.

Tweed Byron Police District Acting Inspector Rod Morris said officers attended an illegal doof party on the Belongil Beach sand dunes at Byron Bay on January 1, 2021 shortly before 4am.

Tourists and residents at Byron Bay's Main Beach at 7am on January 1, 2021.
Tourists and residents at Byron Bay's Main Beach at 7am on January 1, 2021.

He said it was disappointing to see some people being reckless and disregarding the rules.

“Police dispersed the crowd which was between 200 and 3000 people which were in breach of COVID-19,” he said.

“Police also seized the speaker system and what appears to be a hired generator.

“The owners have 28 days to prove ownership and retrieve the items otherwise they then get surrendered and sent off to the police auction.”

“We have a fair collection of speakers accumulated over the last few weeks.”

Tourists and residents at Byron Bay's Main Beach at 7am on January 1, 2021. Photo: Javier Encalada
Tourists and residents at Byron Bay's Main Beach at 7am on January 1, 2021. Photo: Javier Encalada

Act Insp Morris said officers also made four arrests regarding low-range drink driving, small amounts of drug possession and other alcohol related matters.

“A constant police presence in the parks meant we had very few alcohol-related crimes,” he said.

“Overall it was a very uneventful night,” he said.

Tourists and residents at Byron Bay's Main Beach at 7am on January 1, 2021. Photo: Javier Encalada
Tourists and residents at Byron Bay's Main Beach at 7am on January 1, 2021. Photo: Javier Encalada

Meanwhile, NSW Police are generally pleased with the behaviour of New Year’s Eve 2020 revellers across the state.

Operation New Year’s Eve 2020 commenced Thursday, to ensure the safety of revellers at events or gatherings across NSW.

General duties officers from Police Area Commands and Police Districts across the state were assisted by specialist units including Public Order and Riot Squad, Police Transport Command, Operations Support Group, Traffic and Highway Patrol Command, Licensing Police, the Dog and Mounted Unit, Marine Area Command and PolAir, throughout the operation.

The majority of people were well-behaved and enjoyed celebrations safely, with a few exceptions.

Police issued seven $1000 Penalty Infringement Notices to individual’s and five $5000 Penalty Infringement Notices to businesses.

Across NSW, 219 arrests were made, and 290 charges laid for various offences.

Over 1400 licenced premises were patrolled.

