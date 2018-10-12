Menu
Vehicle had shifted into opposing lane and collided with a truck, police say.
News

30 tourists injured in German bus crash

12th Oct 2018 9:41 AM

A BUS carrying over 30 tourists from Australia, Canada and the United States crashed into a truck filled with car tires near Heidelberg, Germany  yesterday, leaving nine people seriously injured, local police said.

Five rescue helicopters and seven ambulances raced to the scene in the small southwestern town of Hockenheim, about 20 km from Heidelberg, to carry off injured passengers, a police spokesman said. He said the road was shut for several hours.

Reports suggest there are four critical passengers and nine seriously injured.

The Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade has been contacted for comment.

More to come

