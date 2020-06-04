$30 million over-50s luxury resort planned for Ballina

Plans for GemLife's $30 million over 50s resort at West Ballina.

Plans for GemLife's $30 million over 50s resort at West Ballina.

A NEW $30 million project for an over-50s resort facility with 300 lots, to be located in West Ballina, is currently on exhibition with Ballina Shire Council.

The proponent, GemLife, also has plans for a similar facility at Skennars Head.

The area of the site is about 56 hectares, with a developable area of 14 hectares.

The documents, submitted by Lennox Head-based town planning consultancy Planners North, explain the project as a “manufactured home park” that would include 300 lots, a manager’s residence, club house and recreation facilities including a bowling green, pool, tennis court and golf simulator.

According to documents submitted to council, the proposal for the vacant site includes “a resort-style retirement village, boasting a revolutionised concept for over 50s living with primary focus on health, wellbeing ad social interactions providing a low-maintenance

lifestyle to be developed by GemLife.”

The project has been broken down into four stages beginning on the Burns Point Ferry Road frontage.

The master plan for the new GemLife home estate development project in West Ballina.

Stage 1 includes the primary controlled vehicle entry, which addresses the street frontage with a sculptural statement structure; a managers unit, housing a reception, office, meeting room, living quarters and visitor parking; internal road network with a variation of finishes and proposed street trees; a clubhouse, providing activating amenity for the residence including a ballroom / seating; and a hall, salon, commercial kitchen, bars, bowling alleys, library, multipurpose halls, indoor pool, gymnasium, outdoor yoga area, tennis court, multiple alfresco areas, lawn bowls, lounges, cinema, golf simulator and a gallery, among other amenities.

The project includes a variety of lot styles for manufactured relocatable housing options.

The West Ballina location of the 300-lot GemLife over-50s living development project, currently on exhibition by Ballina Shire Council.

Stage 2, 3 and 4 will provides the remaining lots, additional visitor parking, a manager’s workshop, other outdoor amenity (such as seating, landscape, barbecue areas), a bocce court

and a secondary site access from River Street with an entry statement and controlled gate for

security.

The proposal includes one and two-storey buildings in line with a resort style, low-density neighbourhood.

The site is subject to a Biobanking Agreement, covering approximately 40.35 hectares.

The complex would be located at the intersection of River Street and Burns Point Ferry Road.

The proposal, submitted in late march to council, will be on public exhibition until June 10.

GemLife was contacted for comment.