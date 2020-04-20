3-year-old left in car as man breaches COVID-19 restrictions

Police issued several fines over the weekend to people who were ignoring health orders.

ANOTHER beautiful weekend saw a few people disobeying the rules of staying inside to stop the spread of COVID-19.

NSW Police are urging the public to continue to comply with the Public Health Order regarding non essential travel.

But over the weekend, officers from both Tweed Byron Police District and Richmond Police District issued fines to breaching the orders:

• Police were called to Meldrum Park about 2.30am on Saturday, where they came across a 21-year-old man.

After speaking with the man, he was arrested for failing to leave the area.

Following a struggle with officers, he was taken to Ballina Police Station and charged with not comply COVID-19 restrictions, furnishing false or misleading information, refusing to comply with direction, resisting an officer in execution of duty, and breaching bail.

He was refused bail to appear at Lismore Local Court today.

• Tweed/Byron Police District officers spoke to a man at Apex Park, Byron Bay, Saturday afternoon when they found him in the company of a group of people.

The 63-year-old was on conditional bail - not to enter Byron Bay - and had also been spoken to by police on three separate occasions in the past 10 days about breaching Ministerial Directions.

He was issued a $1000 PIN and charged with breach of bail.

He was due to appear at Lismore Local Court on Saturday.

• A 29-year-Queensland man was issued a $1000 fine after being found by police resting in the camping compartment in the roof of his vehicle at Boulders Beach car park over the weekend.

He told police he had driven down from QLD to go surfing earlier in the day despite being aware of the Public Health Order.

• A 41-year-old Brunswick Heads man was also fined $1000 after police located his unattended vehicle with his 3-year-old child sleeping in it at Boulders Beach car park on the weekend.

The man returned to the vehicle and failed to provide a reasonable excuse for being in the area.

Police have also addressed the serious issue concerning his failure to supervise his child.

• A 79-year-old Myocum woman and 70-year-old Evans Head man were also issued fines after being spotted by police sitting in a vehicle in the Evans Head Surf Club car park.

Neither person could provide a reasonable excuse for being there and were further given move on directions to leave the area.

Meanwhile, police also issued warnings to several people who were flouting the rules.

• Officers were patrolling Missingham Park, Ballina, about midnight on Saturday, when they spoke to three men, before issuing them a warning about the current restrictions under the Public Health Act.

• Just before 2am the same day, police were called to Owen Street, Ballina, and spoke to five people - three men and two women - who were consuming alcohol.

The group claimed they were fishing when warned about the current restrictions, before being moved on from the area.