PHOTOS: Dramatic crash involving trucks, utes on M1

Emergency services have converged on the M1 at Clothiers Creek after a crash which involved three B-doubles and utility in the early hours of March 18, 2021.

Update, 9am: Rural Fire Service Superintendent David Cooke said the B-double which ploughed 40m through a canefield before crashing into a canal was not carrying hazardous goods.

Superintendent Cooke said emergency services, including firefighters, were at the scene of the four vehicle incident by 5.46am.

He said the most recent reports indicated the crash involved one B-double, a truck and dog trailer setup and two utes.

"It seems that the two utes had pulled over and were assisting with first breakdown of the truck in the breakdown lane," he said.

"Then another B-double collided with the truck and two utes before it went crashing off the highway through around 40m of canefield before being stuck in the mud and water of the canal."

Superintendent Cooke said the size and position of the B-double will make recovery difficult.

"However, Hazmat have left the scene and reported that the cargo on the B-double is not hazardous goods," he said.

"The load was composed of fresh limes, clothing and aerosols and is intact.

"It is so lucky no-one was injured."

It is understood that Rural Fire Service had two appliances and 10 crew members in total from brigades including Cudgen and Tweed Coast in attendance, while Fire and Rescue had two crew including a Hazmat vehicle at the incident.

Tweed Byron Police District Inspector Matt Keogh said it was "very fortunate that no-one was injured."

Speaking from the scene of the incident, Inspector Keogh said the incident, which occurred around 5am on Thursday, appeared to have been caused by one B-double losing a tyre on the M1.

"At 5am on Thursday a northbound B-double broke down near Clothiers Creek on the M1 after it lost a tyre," he said.

"The a second B-double ran over the tyre and became disabled.

"A third B-double then impacted the driver's side with a utility with was parked and very fortunately, unattended on the northbound side of the road.

"The third B-double than left the roadway and has ended up in a canal on the western side of the northbound lane of the M1."

NSW Police

Inspector Keogh said no-one had been injured.

"However, one lane of the M1 northbound is closed while we try to remove the two broken down B-doubles and recover the third from the canal," he said.

"It is expected this lane closure will be in place for most of the day so we advise drivers to avoid the area and to slow down in these conditions."

Kingscliff and Tweed Heads firefighters were also in attendance at the incident,

More to come.