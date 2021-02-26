29 TAFE jobs saved but cuts might still go ahead

It’s still unknown whether Northern Rivers TAFE campuses will see job cuts.

Claims 29 jobs are being cut from the Northern Rivers TAFE campuses have been blown out of proportion, according to TAFE NSW.

Earlier this week, Lismore MP Janelle Saffin said she had been provided figures provided Community Public Sector Union of NSW that revealed the region was set to lose up to 29 local jobs due to two major restructures of the TAFE sector.

She said the union had received the figures following a government decision to cut almost 700 frontline TAFE NSW jobs, including 470 regional jobs.

However, a TAFE NSW spokeswoman has said these plans are not true.

"There are no plans to privatise TAFE NSW," she said.

"In fact, in 2020/21 the NSW Government is investing more than $200 million in capital works projects to deliver new teaching and learning spaces for communities right across NSW. "In 2016, TAFE NSW announced a new One TAFE operating model to bring together 10 separate institutes and its digital delivery arm.

"We have been transparent with employees and unions that these teams would go through organisational design as part of the One TAFE modernisation reforms.

"These changes will reduce duplication and management layers."

The spokeswoman said it is expected that the final structures will see a net reduction of fewer than 50 jobs across the organisation.

"These are not frontline jobs," she said.

"There are no teaching positions, or roles that support students in the classroom or with their studies in these proposed changes.

"The CPSU has misunderstood the information provided to staff, confusing role changes for job losses.

"The proposed changes will ensure TAFE NSW provides students with a consistent level of service and equal access to information regardless of location, supported with excellent learning environments everywhere.

"TAFE NSW is taking steps to ensure no student is disadvantaged by these changes."

The spokeswoman said consultation will continue with affected employees to "to seek their input and feedback on proposed changes over the next several weeks".

"Many employees have welcomed the proposed new model," she said.

"The outcome of the consultation will determine the final structure, and will help inform the location of any roles that will change as part of this process.

TAFE NSW has support in place to ensure a smooth transition for employees and is focused on minimising disruption to students, employers, and industry. "