29 Northern Rivers jobs confirmed to be cut from TAFE

There’s been 29 TAFE NSW jobs lost on the Northern Rivers in the latest round of cuts, according to Lismore MP Janelle Saffin.

Ms Saffin said the decision to cut jobs from the TAFE sector should been seen as a betrayal by NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian, after she promised during the 2019 election there would be no regional and rural public service job cuts.

“How many cuts can our TAFE system take before it is completely decimated?” Ms Saffin said.

TAFE NSW late last week advised the Community Public Sector Union of NSW that the Government is cutting almost 700 frontline TAFE NSW jobs, including 470 regional jobs.

“Figures provided to me by the CPSU-NSW show that we are looking at up to 29 local jobs going under two major restructures – in educational support and in student services, facilities management and logistics,” Ms Saffin said.

“In our Electorate of Lismore, six positions could be cut at the Lismore campus and one at the Murwillumbah Connected Learning Centre.

“In the neighbouring Electorate of Tweed, Kingscliff TAFE will be hardest hit with the Government targeting 13 positions, and in the Ballina Electorate, eight positions at Wollongbar TAFE and one position at Ballina TAFE are under threat.

“I will stand with the TAFE staff and their union, and with TAFE students, to fight these cruel job cuts because local communities cannot afford to see their TAFE campuses run down as the NSW Liberal-Nationals pursue their privatisation push, at the expense of local jobs and economy.

“Enough is enough.”