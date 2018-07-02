Aussie ‘loses limbs’ train surfing in Canada

The 25-year-old man told Canadian police he was “riding the train” and fell off. Picture: iStock

AN Australian man has lost limbs after an apparent train surfing incident in Canada.

The 25-year-old man told Canadian police he was "riding the train" and fell off, suffering serious injuries, including severed or partially severed limbs.

Royal Canadian Mounted Police officers were called to the tracks near Revelstoke in the British Columbian interior in the early hours of Saturday, the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation reports.

The Mounties were responding to reports of a trespasser and found a seriously injured man, who was taken to hospital.

A police statement said some of his limbs had been completely or partially amputated, injuries "consistent with being struck by a train or falling off a train".

Police said the man appeared to have fallen off the train and been struck by more train cars on the Canadian Pacific rail line.

Staff Sergeant Kurt Grabinsky said the man was conscious and told the officers he had been "riding the train".

CTV reported the man had been under the influence of alcohol and underwent full and partial limb amputations in hospital.

The Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade issued a statement on Sunday saying it was aware of media reports and was seeking to provide consular assistance to an Australian man hospitalised in British Columbia.

