$25m available for showgrounds

OPPORTUNITY: Showgrounds across the region are encouraged to apply for state government funding. Photo: Supplied

LOCAL showground managers and their committees to apply for their share of the NSW Government’s $25-million Showground Stimulus Funding over two financial years.

Lismore MP Janelle Saffin said the Showground Stimulus Funding was a golden opportunity to upgrade and maintain showgrounds, which were a vital focal point for local communities across her electorate of Lismore.

Ms Saffin said this scheme was not to be confused with a similar two-year Federal program announced last year.

“This State funding is new and will be administered through an expedited proposal and grants process,” Ms Saffin said.

Ms Saffin said projects could include kitchen facility upgrades, plumbing, electrical and irrigation upgrades, painting, fencing, roadworks and paving, roofing, flooring and wall improvements.

She said engagement of local suppliers and tradespeople is encouraged.

Ms Saffin said the 2020-21 financial year is geared towards larger projects like new developments, maintenance and upgrade works that might require council planning approvals and supporting studies, but smaller projects still can be included.

The deadline for funding proposals for 2020-21 financial year funding is Friday, May 29 at 5pm.

Ms Saffin said her office had immediately reached out to showground managers to provide an information package, mindful of the extremely tight time frames for lodging proposals.

“I’ve always admired the hard work show stalwarts put into to bringing the best of the country to town — year in, year out — and I see this stimulus funding as an opportunity to revamp tired infrastructure and to keep our tradies in work during the current COVID-19 restrictions,” Ms Saffin said.