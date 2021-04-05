250mm rain, 90km/h winds: Severe weather for Qld coast

Dangerous weather that could cause life-threatening flash flooding is about to make landfall as a subtropical low edges closer to southeast Queensland.

The low, which is embedded within a trough, was expected to reach Fraser Island and Hervey Bay late on Sunday afternoon and hover just off the coast.

Severe weather has been forecast for 470km stretch of coastline from Seventeen Seventy to Bribie Island.

The first area to experience heavy rain should be Hervey Bay, which could be lashed with as much as 250mm in a short period.

The rainfall is then expected to shift south, with some areas of southern Queensland facing an intense 250mm deluge in just six hours.

Authorities are warning of life-threatening flash flooding for large parts of the southern Queensland coastline. Picture: Nigel Hallett

"Hopefully, everyone can stay safe and stay up-to-date with the BOM's warnings - as well as local government warnings and SES alerts," the Bureau of Meteorology's Michael Gray said.

Residents in the state's southeast have been told to stay inside until Tuesday given heavy rain, which may lead to dangerous and life-threatening flash flooding, is expected to lash the region.

Other areas of Queensland are expected to be hammered with up to 160mm of rain in six-hour windows.

Damaging wind gusts of around 90km/h have also been predicted into Monday.



Locations which may be affected include: Fraser Island, Seventeen Seventy, Maroochydore, Gympie, Bundaberg, Noosa Heads, Hervey Bay, Maryborough, Nambour, Rainbow Beach, Tiaro, Bribie Island, Moreton Island and Stradbroke Islands.

Campers from Seventeen Seventy to Bribie Island were told late yesterday their "window of opportunity" to pack up and leave had passed as a subtropical low hit the region and a new severe weather warning was issued.

The severe weather system is expected to make landfall later today, slamming into Fraser Island and Hervey Bay before tracking south.

The Bureau of Meteorology warned that heavy rainfall between 120 to 160mm in just six hours may lead to flash flooding across Wide Bay, Burnett and Southeast Coast districts last night and today.

The low is expected to continue to impact parts of Wide Bay and the Southeast Coast through today.

The Bureau also warned that "dangerous and life-threatening" flash flooding, damaging wind gusts up to 90km/hour and six-hourly rainfall totals up to 250mm are possible through communities east of Bundaberg, Maryborough and Noosa Heads.

QFES Acting Deputy Commissioner Joanne Greenfield said authorities were particularly concerned about areas in southeast Queensland that received heavy rain last month.

"Those areas got saturated, particularly in the coast and down to the Gold Coast, so some of those creeks and riverine areas are likely to rise quite quickly because they've already had a big downpour," she said.

When asked yesterday afternoon what the advice was for people camping in areas including Fraser Island, Rainbow Beach and Double Island Point, Ms Greenfield said the window to move was "probably closing".

Campers were on Sunday urged to get out before it was too late: Picture: Scott Powick

The subtropical low is expected to track south to south-easterly over the next two days.

"As we move through into today, the focus will slowly start to shift toward the south," Mr Gray said.

"It's moving slightly southeast, so by the time it gets to Bribie Island and the Moreton Bay area, most of the impacts may be likely to be East of there."

Gale wind warnings are in place for waters off the Sunshine Coast and Gold Coast today.

A hazardous surf warning is active today for the Capricornia Coast, Fraser Island Coast and Sunshine Coast Waters.

⚠️Severe Weather #Warning update: the trough and low have remained offshore keeping most of the severe weather away from the coast. There remains a risk of severe weather today if the trough and low move closer to the coast. Details and updates: https://t.co/CjLVPyhQb5pic.twitter.com/kp6dxQgt0K — Bureau of Meteorology, Queensland (@BOM_Qld) April 4, 2021

"We also may see some dangerous surf around the Gold Coast too," Mr Gray said.

"There's already a lot of traffic on Easter Monday anyway, but you combine that with the rainfall, potential for roads to be cut off, it'll be an interesting couple of days."

Ms Greenfield said QFES said it was important people in affected areas keep up to date with the latest advice and not drive through flood waters.

"Have a second route planned if you can so you don't have to head down a flooded road. And if it's flooded just hold back, don't drive through it," she said.

RAINFALL FORECAST FOR MONDAY

Maroochydoore 100-150mm

Maryborough 45-80mm

Brisbane 70-120mm

Surfers Paradise 90-150mm

Bundaberg 35-60mm

