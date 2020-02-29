$25,000 reward on offer for missing dog

Sydney based Arthur & Co. Pet Concierge owner on the case Anne-marie said the $25,000 reward for Remmy, the Black 5-year-old female dog was "a lot of money and to our knowledge it is the highest unprecedented reward on record offered for a missing or stolen pet in Australia"

The Sydney based Arthur & Co. Pet Concierge owner on the case, Anne-marie, said the $25,000 reward for Remmy, the black five-year-old female dog was "a lot of money and to our knowledge it's the highest unprecedented reward on record offered for a missing or stolen pet in Australia".

Remmy went missing in Baywater in Perth on November 27, 2109 but Anne-Marie she could be anywhere in Australia and was feared stolen.

Recently, the case went viral, with the reward campaign gaging 1.4k reactions, 327 comments and 2.4k shares on Facebook. The post was quickly shared to the Lost & Found Pets, Northern Rivers Facebook page.

"Remmy's family is devastated, it's the not knowing that's so hard and the lack of closure," Anne-Marie said.

"She is not lost, it's been three months, someone has found her and taken her."

"The leads are coming in Australia-wide and a lot are Perth or WA based - but we are pursuing them all - because any animal can be moved out of state and across states within a day or two."

Anne-Marie said dog theft was on the rise in Australia and was "more prevalent than most of the community would know".

"There are obviously a number of motivations behind the theft of pets," she said.

"People take in lost pets to help find its home and sometimes they get attached … but there is also a more sinister-side. People will break into people's yards to steal them to sell them, breed them put them in a puppy farm."

She urged anyone in Australia who had acquired or had known anyone who had acquired or bought a black adult female toy poodle in the last four months to come forward.

The reward will be paid to the person who returns or finds Remmy or provides the person information directly leading to Remmy or finding out what happened to her.

"There will be no questions asked," she said.

"If you know anything please call 0406 834 001."