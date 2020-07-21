$220k in virus fines issued in 24 hours

Victoria Police handed out more than $220,000 in fines in one day earlier this week to residents caught breaching the state's COVID-19 restrictions.

Police issued a total of 138 fines over 24 hours to people flouting the coronavirus lockdown rules.

Of those, 20 were issued at vehicle checkpoints, with fines also given to people caught holding gatherings at private properties or travelling to visit friends.

A group of revellers copped more than $33,000 in fines on Sunday night for throwing a party at an Airbnb in the Melbourne CBD.

Police were called to the Elizabeth St apartment after receiving a noise complaint. Upon arrival they found 20 people inside having a party, despite stay-at-home orders being in force across metropolitan Melbourne.

More than $220,000 in COVID-19 fines were issued by police in 24 hours. Picture: Andrew Henshaw/NCA NewsWire

Each of the partygoers were issued with a $1652 on-the-spot fine and two men were also arrested for being drunk.

Premier Daniel Andrews blasted the rule-breakers as "selfish" and urged residents to think about their families and those who have died because of COVID-19.

"There are many families across Melbourne that are planning funerals at the moment," Mr Andrews said.

"This is no time for parties. This is very serious.

"I can't say there won't be further deaths and I think people should just think about that for a moment, that there are families across our state who are dealing with a loved one in hospital, dealing with the fact a loved one needs a machine to breathe."

Victoria announced another 275 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, with Mr Andrews warning that everyone needed to play their part if they wanted to get the outbreak under control.

Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews urged Victorians to think about how their actions could affect others during this pandemic. Picture: Quinn Rooney/Getty Images

"We didn't want to be here but we are, and we have all got to step up and play our part. Large and small. Have a party at another time," he said.

"Not only is that the right thing to do, it is also the smart thing to do because as (last night's) example shows you, Victoria Police are out there and they will issue fines."

He thanked the vast majority of people in stage 3 lockdown for doing the right thing.

"A message to all of those who aren't - make better choices, not selfish ones."

Authorities haven't been shy about issuing fines, with another 127 penalties given out on Saturday.

One of the cases was a man who travelled 100km across Melbourne to go fishing, despite orders not to travel excessively in locked down areas.

The man had travelled from Keilor Downs in northwest Melbourne and told police he was on his way to somewhere on the Mornington Peninsula, a drive of about an hour-and-a-half.

He was stopped by police at Langwarrin, after he'd been driving for about an hour and was issued with a $1652 fine for breaching coronavirus restrictions.

Originally published as $220k in virus fines issued in 24 hours