$2.2 million for much-needed Ballina Shire bridge upgrade

Ballina mayor David Wright, Ben Franklin MLC and Minister for Regional Roads and Transport Paul Toole announced $2.2 million in funding from the NSW Government to replace Pearces Creek Bridge.

Work should begin within the year on a $2.24 million upgrade to the dilapidated Pearces Creek Bridge, as announced on Wednesday by the state government.

Haulage restrictions and single-lane traffic flow will come to an end on the ageing bridge on Eltham Road in the Ballina Shire after the upgrade is complete.

Ballina mayor David Wright welcomed the funding, announced under the NSW Government’s Fixing Country Bridges Program.

“Pearces Creek Bridge is an important transport link for our community connecting two shires (Lismore and Ballina), schools, businesses, as well as residents,” Cr Wright said.

“The project will improve safety for road users, reduce maintenance costs and reinstate the bridge from one lane to two lanes.

“The total project cost is over $4 million, and Ballina Shire Council has been fortunate enough to receive federal and state funding for this important community asset.”

The federal government had already allocated $2 million through round five of the Bridge Renewal Program.



Nationals Member of the Legislative Council Ben Franklin said the works would make a huge difference for residents, haulage and transport vehicles including school buses who traverse the bridge.

“Pearces Creek Bridge has served the community well for many years, but it has reached the end of its life and needs to be replaced with a modern, stronger structure that meets the needs of today’s road users,” Mr Franklin said.

“This road is a key connecting point between the Lismore and Ballina shires that is used every day by families, freight workers and tourists and they will soon be able to cross the Creek without loading restrictions.

“Ballina Shire Council has worked incredibly hard with both state and federal Governments to secure funding for a new bridge and I am thrilled to announce over $2.2 million to help make this project happen.”

Minister for Regional Transport and Roads Paul Toole said 54 councils had shared in more than $290 million under round one of the funding scheme.

“That’s hundreds of fast-tracked projects that will start across the state in the next 12 months, helping councils to create and support jobs, drive productivity and keep our regional communities connected,” Mr Toole said.

The program has put money into replacing 102 old timber bridges across the Ballina, Byron, Lismore, Kyogle and Tenterfield shires.