21 multi-million dollar Tweed homes that sold in 2020

The Tweed Shire is a beautiful place with so much to offer and the region’s value has been reflected in some eye-watering property sales in 2020.

The mass exodus of city-dwellers to regional NSW as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic has likely contributed to some of the sky-high prices.

It should come as no surprise the coastal suburb of Casuarina makes frequent appearances on this list; the median house price there is $1.3 million although all of the below properties well exceed that.

There are also some more secluded spots that ranked among the most pricey property sales on the Tweed in 2020.

1. Eclipse Lane, Casuarina: $3,050,000

This stunning Casuarina beach house sold for more than $3 million on December 22.

Sold on December 22, this Hamptons-inspired beachfront home would have been a great Christmas present to the cashed-up buyer. On a 727 sqm elevated block, this four-bedroom, three bathroom home boasts “2.7m high coffered ceilings, decorative cornices, polished marble flooring and a charming gold chandelier”, according to the listing. While it sits tantalisingly close to the beach – the ocean can be spotted from the master bedroom veranda – there’s also a stunning magnesium pool. And this home is not short on details: there are solar panels, designer fencing, a 4000L underground water tank and a built-in Weber barbecue.

2. Farrants Hill: $2,250,000

This property in Farrants Hill in the Tweed Shire sold for $2,250,000 in November.

This property in scenic Farrants Hill was established as a lychee farm more than 40 years ago.

It sits at the end of an exclusive road and boasts ocean views from Cabarita Beach to Hastings Point. Set on a little over 4 hectares, this home is built from brush box timer and New Guinea Rosewood and features high ceilings, marble floors, a separate self-contained studio and is surrounded by manicured lawns and beautiful gardens. An orchard on site features mulberry, avocado and lychee trees.

3. Glengarrie Rd, Tomewin: $2,000,000

This Tomewin property, marketed by Ray White Murwillumbah, sold for $2 million in December.

Complete with cliffs, streams and lush rainforest, this Tomewin property sold for $2 million in early December and the buyer is rumoured to be Hollywood actor Zac Efron.

The 128.7 hectare lifestyle lot was marketed by Ray White Murwillumbah, boasts has three clear-water creeks, rock waterfalls and water holes, spring-fed dams and established trails leading through beautiful rainforest, “perfect for bushwalking and mountain biking adventures”. The parcel of land, had been previously owned by the same family since 1906.

4. Cylinders Drive, Kingscliff: $3,910,000

This massive home on Cylinders Drive, Kingscliff, sold for $3,910,000 in October.

This spacious beach house, sold on October 15, came complete with some fancy tech, including a robotic lawnmower, remote-controlled blinds and coded key entry for the granny flat. Hopefully the buyer was a wine lover, because there’s an insulated wine cellar complete with aircon and a double-glazed viewing window.



The home has a fire pit with plenty of seating and an indoor fireplace.

5. Hyndes Lane, Casuarina: $2,400,000

This gorgeous Tweed Coast home has a new designer kitchen.

This coastal home sits on a low-maintenance 724 sqm fully-fenced, elevated beachfront block. When it was sold in October, it had a new designer kitchen, two upgraded bathrooms as well as a powder room. For the beach-lover, it has a hot and cold outdoor shower to stop the sand at the front door.

6. Bay St, Tweed Heads: $2,230,000

This Bay St apartment, marketed by Sophie Carter Exclusive Properties, sold for $2,230,000 on May 12, 2020.

A roof top pool may be the crowning glory of this 563 sqm penthouse apartment in central Tweed Heads. If that’s not enough, it there’s also a library. Sold in May 2020, the home spans two levels and offers views of the ocean and the Tweed River.

7. Cudgen Rd, Cudgen: $2,800,000

607 Cudgen Road, Cudgen, sold for $2.8 million on May 22, 2020. It was marketed by Pottsville Properties.

Just 2km from Kingscliff and 1km from the under-construction Tweed Valley Hospital, this 17-acre farm was snapped up in May. The established farming property came with six accommodation buildings, including a five-bedroom main house and other smaller dwellings.

8. Cylinders Drive, Kingscliff: $3,750,000

A cold and hot outdoor shower means your return from the beach won’t have to mess up this Kingscliff home.

This home’s downstairs area boasts 3m-high VJ board ceilings and polished concrete floors. It has separately-zoned ducted airconditioning and a built-in sound system. Blinds, lights and more are remote controlled and a dusted vacuum system will help to keep this Kingscliff home, sold on May 28, spick and span. The large laundry room has a laundry shute, there’s a heated outdoor shower and a salt water pool.

9. Cylinders Drive, Kingscliff: $3,895,000

This Kingscliff house sold for $3,895,000 on June 3, 2020. It was marketed by LJ Hooker.

Having a storage room just for surfboards and another for bikes, is a good indicator of this home’s spaciousness. This home’s private secure entry has an intercom system to keep the property safe from unwelcome guests. And when the guests are welcome, the walk in butler’s pantry, wine cellar and multiple ovens would come in handy. There are two grassy courtyards, 4.6 m ceilings in some areas and blackbutt timber flooring.

10. Kyogle Road, Mount Burrell: $2,000,000

3222 Kyogle Rd, Mount Burrell sold for $2 million on June 19, 2020. It was marketed by Ray White Murwillumbah.

Sold by Ray White Rural Murwillumbah, this 258.76 hectare property is west of Uki in the scenic locality of Mt Burrell. The land, which sold in June, included open grazing country, Tweed River frontage, multiple dams, a three-bedroom home, sheds and cattle yards.

The property has been subject to past unsuccessful plans for a commune.

It was purchased by the proponents of a proposed “intentional community” known as Nightcap on Minjungbul.

11. Bozier Court, Casuarina: $2,200,000

Time by the pool would be super comfortable at this Bozier Court, Casuarina home.

This Casuarina home, built by award-winning Benchmark Constructions, sold on July 20. There is a beach access laneway from the side gate and two of the four bedrooms have ensuites. Perfect for the work-from-home era, there is a separate timber-lined home office. The home has a chef’s kitchen and an external fish cleaning cabinet for the fishing enthusiast. There are skylight features and the pool has a heat pump, feature lighting and water fountain. There is room for a lift to be installed if needed in the future.

12. Sea Eagle Court, Casuarina: $2,000,000

This Sea Eagle Court, Casuarina home sold for $2 million on July 21, 2020. It was sold by LJ Hooker.

Double timber framed external walls make for better insulation in this striking Tweed Coast home. The home has keyless door entry, solar skylights and tinted and high UV protected windows, perfect for the scorching summer days. The pool fencing has been customised to match the indoor balustrade on the stairs. The pool is heated and the home is a two-minute walk to Casuarina Beach.

13. Tweed Coast Road, Cabarita Beach: $4,900,00



2-6 Tweed Coast Road, Cabarita Beach sold for $4.9 million on July 31, 2020.

This 2803 sqm property in a prime Tweed Coast location sold for a whopping $4.9 million in July. The site, a rare property of its kind on the eastern side of Tweed Coast Rd, is home to glamping business Hideaway Cabarita Beach.

14. Eclipse Lane, Casuarina: $2,570,000

Tinted, frosted glass affords the owners of this home a little extra privacy.

A 6.65m void in the entryway to this home gives a grant effect and there are high ceilings throughout the home. Two master suites have a private oceanfront balcony, walk-in robes and ensuite. Tinted and frosted glass provides extra privacy and the home is soundproofed throughout. A large hardwood deck overlooks a lush backyard but as always, the easy beach access helped this home to draw a top price.

15. She-Oak Lane, Casuarina: $3,250,000

Beautiful greenery surrounds this architecturally-designed abode.

Sold on September 24, this home drew an eye-watering sale price. This home was architecturally designed by Gold Coast-based Jayson Pate. Lots of timber, clever kitchen design and a full home gymnasium are among the home’s features. All four bedrooms have a built-in study desk. The upper level has a huge rumpus room, including a wet bar.

16. Marine Parade, Kingscliff: $2,125,000



This Marine Parade, Kingscliff home sold on September 29, 2020.

This home is smack bang on Kingscliff’s main street overlooking the beach, two blocks north of the main restaurant precinct. While a development application for a major redevelopment involving three dwellings has gone before Tweed Shire Council in the past – which received deferred commencement approval in 2006 – these changes have not occurred as yet. The property is currently home to a three-bedroom original house.

17. Collins Lane, Casuarina: $2,450,000

A 22m lap pool is a great feature of this Casuarina home.

A 22 m freshwater swimming pool with waterfall features makes this home perfect for anyone who loves doing laps. This home, sold in October and close to the beach, has a sunken heated spa and plenty of prime features.

18. Aeolus Lane, Casuarina: $2,000,000

Pizza night and barbecues would be a breeze in this Casuarina home.

On a large 807 sqm block – a rare find in Casuarina – this home has a north-facing balcony off the master bedroom, a wine cellar, outdoor barbecue kitchen and a commercial wood fired pizza oven. A mudroom with built-in storage leads into the garage. The swimming pool has an infinity edge and automated infloor cleaning and is pre-pumped so it can be heated in the future.

19. Carool Rd, Carool: $2,200,000

This stunning property has ocean and hinterland views.

Close to the bustling heart of Tweed Heads but in a setting that feels a world away, this home set on almost 11 hectares has views of the ocean and hinterland. A main home and secondary dwelling are set about 270m above sea level. The property has seven bedrooms in total.



20. Eclipse Lane, Casuarina: $2,000,000

Fancy your own mini fruit orchard? Beside the beach and with a spa and steam room, this home has plenty to offer.

This four-bedroom beachfront home sold on February 6, 2020. The master bedroom’s balcony has glimpses of the ocean and you can get some deep relaxation with a heated pool and spa and steam room. A mini fruit orchard has auto irrigation installed.

21. Duranbah Rd, Duranbah: $2,070,000

Various dwellings make this Duranbah property a dream for a large, extended family.

This property in the Tweed Valley, not far from Kingscliff, has ocean and valley views. It sits on 6.5 hectares on Duranbah’s most elevated ridge line. There are a whopping 14 bedrooms in total across several buildings. The property sold on March 9, 2020.