Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Crime

$20k up in smoke as thieves strip servo of cigs

Carlie Walker
8th Jul 2020 5:25 PM | Updated: 6:47 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

ABOUT $20,000 worth of cigarettes have been stolen after a break-in at a Burrum Heads business.

The break-in happened about 4am on Wednesday, a police spokesman said, with two people smashing through the glass windows at the United Service Station, jumping the counter and stealing the cigarette cabinet.

Owner of the United petrol station, Bobby Ganda, said he had received a phone call from the security company telling him there were strange movements in the shop.

When he arrived at the store shortly after, he saw the damage that had been done and what had been stolen.

The United Service Station at Burrum Heads.
The United Service Station at Burrum Heads. Annie Perets

Mr Ganda said the break-in was an added blow after the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"It's really a lot of stress," he said.

He said it had taken just 13 minutes for the two thieves to break-in and steal the cabinet containing the cigarettes.

A police spokesman said no charges had been laid over the break-in.

More Stories

burrum heads cigarettes fccrime
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Drivers caught speeding, fishtailing near children on beach

        premium_icon Drivers caught speeding, fishtailing near children on beach

        News POLICE and council rangers have cracked down on bad behaviour on a stretch of the Far North Coast.

        ‘Complacency will be as dangerous as COVID’: Health boss

        premium_icon ‘Complacency will be as dangerous as COVID’: Health boss

        Health ANYONE who attended the two large parties has been urged to get tested for...

        'TRAGIC': Police divers pull teen driver, car from river

        premium_icon 'TRAGIC': Police divers pull teen driver, car from river

        News Rescue crews worked in darkness at the South Ballina site last night

        Quickest route to travel over the Qld border

        premium_icon Quickest route to travel over the Qld border

        News Here’s everything you need to know.