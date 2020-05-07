2000 bikers put on hold due to coronavirus

MOTORBIKE engines have ground to a halt after the Ulysses National Rally was postponed until 2023 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The national rally was due to be held in Lismore later this year, however, due to the coronavirus pandemic measures which impose limits on public gathering numbers, the rally was unable go ahead.

After Lismore was picked in 2017 as the host city, there had been optimism around the rally which was predicted to bring $5 million dollars to the economy and more than 2000 riders.

However, Lismore City Council's events officer Leanne Clark, said it was a great sign that the Ulysses Club had chosen Lismore for 2023.

"While we are obviously disappointed that the rally cannot be held next month because of the COVID-19 pandemic, we are over the moon that the Club's National Committee has decided to hold the event in Lismore in 2023," said Mrs Clark.

"It is a vote of confidence in our city and our community."

Elizabeth Amos, a club member of the Ulysses Northern Rivers branch, said while the club expected this outcome it was great to retain the event for 2023.

"We were really looking forward to it, a lot of work involved but worthwhile putting in the effort to get the result," Mrs Amos said.

"It wasn't a disappointment at all because we did expect it to be postponed.

She said the event was expected to attract people to the region.

"Absolutely … the influx of people into the town, s it's not just Ballina and Lismore, you bring in all the rural areas of Casino and Kyogle, people travel from all around … it's just showing off what we've got," Mrs Amos said.

The Ulysses Club is a social club for motorcyclists aged over 40 and has been strong since it's establishment in 1983.

The event spans six days incorporating a grand parade, local tour rides as well as trade demonstrations from motorbike manufacturers and parts providers.

The date and venue for the 2023 event are to be announced at a later date.