200 new houses on the horizon for Goonellabah

The expansion of an existing housing estate in Goonellabah could see up to 200 new houses built.

The McCloy Group, which is behind the Eastwood development, has acquired 226 Invercauld Road, a site spanning 37 hectares predominantly zoned R1 General Residential.

Eastwood first came onto the market 18 months ago, in mid 2019, and this latest expansion could see a further 200 homesites developed.

Sam Rowe McCloy Group project director said that Goonellabah was identified as a key growth area of the Northern Rivers with its proximity to Lismore CBD and coastal beaches of Ballina.

Eastwood housing estate Goonellabah.

"The new site has been under discussion for the past two years," he said.

"The demand experienced in the last six months for land at Eastwood highlighted the ongoing need for affordable housing in the area, we're really looking forward to delivering this opportunity for the community."

The first four stages (out of six currently approved) sold out within days of release.

This latest expansion will see the project more than double in size, with the new land complementing the existing 21 hectares which currently homes Eastwood.

Future residents can expect to see the theming of the community continue, with substantial landscaping and open space embellishments inclusive of public art donations and natural site features such as site rock for aesthetic benching of homesites all planned to be brought into the expansion.

About 70% of the land is flat and there is a long creek frontage with a stunning waterfall and swimming hole.

A high proportion of purchasers in the Eastwood estate have been owner occupiers and young families.

McCloy development often see people buy their family home in their communities and stay within the community when it's time to upsize.

The Development Application preparations have commenced and are anticipated to be lodged early this year.