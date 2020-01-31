200 extra truck movements a day

RESIDENTS who travel through Teven, Wardell and Coolgardie can expect to be contending with more trucks on the road in upcoming months.

There could be an extra 200 truck movements per day starting from late January and continuing for three months, weather permitting.

The trucks will be transporting a stockpile of materials from Teven, via Coolgardie to a rehabilitation site at Wardell.

The materials, used during the construction of the Ballina bypass and Pimlico to Teven Pacific Highway upgrades, will be reused in the rehabilitation of the Lumleys Hill batch plant site at Wardell.

The trucks will travel along local roads in Teven and Coolgardie and the Pacific Highway.

The work will also involve street sweeping while the truck movements are being carried out, as required.

Workers will use machinery that generates noise, light and vibration. They are limited to work during construction hours 7am to 6pm Monday to Friday and 8am to 5pm on Saturday.

Extended hours are allowed in areas where residents live more than 200m from work sites.