20 strong years for Ballina Bridge Club

BALLINA Bridge Club members recently celebrated the 20th anniversary of the first day of play at the Club's Centre in North Creek Rd with an all day event.

To mark the occasion, over 90 members attended the party which included two sessions of bridge, a special lunch served by the Club's catering team, and the cutting of a celebratory cake.

Those attending also received a commemorative mug.

The special day also honoured the Club's Life Members, which included Barbara Meaney (President at the time and a tireless fundraiser for many years), John Fraser, Anne Bigg, Eric Hurley, Lyn Graham and Judy Forysth were special guests at the party.

Barbara and John were given the honour of being able to cut the cake.

The Ballina Bridge Club held its inaugural meeting on October 31 1981 with eight members.

As member numbers grew and following many years of advocating for land and much fundraising, Ballina Shire Council granted approval to build on Council land in North Creek Road in 1997.

Morgan Homes won the building contract and completed the project on time and on budget.

Keys were handed to the Club on August 5, 1998, which was the day the first game was played in the new Centre.

At that time, the club had 114 members.

Continued determination and hard work saw all loans paid off within two years.

In 2010, again with help from members, the land and building were purchased from the Council.

The Club now has over 350 members, (including those of the Ballina Mahjong Club) and bridge is played six days a week.