20 extra greyhound races a year in Lismore

An application has been lodged to increase the number of race eets to be held in Lismore.

An application has been lodged to increase the number of race eets to be held in Lismore. Craig Golding

AN ADDITIONAL 20 greyhound meets a year will be held in Lismore if a development application is approved.

Races are currently held every Tuesday night - 52 weeks of the year - with the proposal for 20 extra permanent race meets to be held, predominately on a Saturday.

The first race would be scheduled for 12 noon, and the last race to be completed no later than 5 pm.

The DA, lodged by Newton Denny Chapelle on behalf of Greyhound Breeders Owners and Trainers Association states the organisation was "reviewing potential racing venues, including Lismore, with a view of establishing a making a long-term commitment. Securing additional race meets is key to the delivery of the long-term commitment for the site".

The application said new race meetings would be conducted in a similar manner to existing race meets.

Lismore Greyhound Racing Club operations manager John Zorzo said local breeders welcomed the opportunity to race at home more often.

He said it would bring economic stimulus to Lismore.

"People are coming from other areas (to Lismore), they are spending money in the town."

Six submissions were received from nearby residents.

Some raised concerns about the impact of increased noise created by barking dogs, the mechanical lure and the use of a loudspeaker - with one saying his objection would be less if these issues could be mitigated in some way.

Another resident raised concern about creating more gambling activity in the town.

One resident however said it would be good for the town and would attract visitors.

The track was out of operation for three and a half months after the March flood.

Mr Zorzo said a decision on the DA would be made by Lismore City Council on December 12.