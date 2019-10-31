Menu
Login
The nib foundation said the $1 million over four years will go towards supporting Indigenous-led programs to tackle the current 10-year life expectancy gap between Indigenous and non-Indigenous Australians.
The nib foundation said the $1 million over four years will go towards supporting Indigenous-led programs to tackle the current 10-year life expectancy gap between Indigenous and non-Indigenous Australians.
Health

$1m in dividends to fund indigenous health

31st Oct 2019 2:38 PM | Updated: 2:38 PM

One million dollars in unclaimed dividends from health insurer nib will be used to help fund health programs for Indigenous Australians.

In what's believed to be a first for corporate Australia, nib shareholders voted to change the company's constitution in 2017 to allow dividends unclaimed for five years to be transferred to the nib foundation, rather than going to the government.

The nib foundation said the $1 million over four years will go towards supporting Indigenous-led programs to tackle the current 10-year life expectancy gap between Indigenous and non-Indigenous Australians.

"We believe more needs to be done and we feel we have a responsibility to play our part," said nib foundation executive officer Amy Tribe.

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Samsung Galaxy Fold: Pre-orders 'frozen' as demand surges

        Samsung Galaxy Fold: Pre-orders 'frozen' as demand surges

        Technology Samsung has frozen pre-orders of its landmark Galaxy Fold "due to unprecedented pre-sale demand".

        A wicked show to enjoy with the family

        A wicked show to enjoy with the family

        Whats On Wicked the Musical opens early November

        Give speed dating a go and meet MAFS star

        Give speed dating a go and meet MAFS star

        Celebrity A new dating night will have a well-known face as guest

        Weekend full of country charm

        Weekend full of country charm

        Whats On Ballina Country Music Festival is on this weekend