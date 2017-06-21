19 Crimes to be found at food and wine festival

19 CRIMES: Sarah Smith and Glenn Hanson of Dan Murphy's try and get the 'goods' from John Nicolson and Col Lee of Ballina-on-Richmond Rotary.

ONCE upon a time you could be transported to the NSW penal colony for impersonating an Egyptian.

This 'shocking' action, along with larceny, both grand and petty, stealing fish from a pond and many others make up the list of 19 Crimes that resulted in transportation.

Now, it is the name of a wine made exclusively for Woolworths, through their Dan Murphy outlets and will soon be part of the Ballina Food and Wine Festival on July 2.

"It's a little bit of the history behind why convicts got transported to Australia,” Ballina Dan Murphy's manager Glenn Hanson said.

Each bottle has a picture of a convict on it, and the boxes list the other 15 transportable crimes.

"(The wine) definitely has a good following,” Mr Hanson said.

"It will be one of the wines we are promoting for the food and wine festival.

"It's a great cause and fantastic for the community.”

John Nicolson from McGraths Estate Agents said they have been a sponsor of the festival for the past five years.

"It's one of the ways that we can give back to the community,” he said, also in his capacity as a member of the Ballina on Richmond Rotary Club.

With a record number of exhibitors who will be part of the food and wine festival this year, there is no greater time to buy tickets than now.

They are available online at ballinafoodandwine.com.au.