Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
News

17yo boy killed, 15yo girl airlifted in crash

13th Dec 2019 6:05 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

 

A 17-year-old boy has been killed and a 15-year-old girl airlifted after a single vehicle crash in Central Queensland overnight.

Police are investigating the fatal car crash in Blackwater.

Preliminary investigations indicate, around 11.15pm, a car was involved in a single vehicle crash on Columba Access Rd.

There were two people in the car. 

The 17-year-old boy was pronounced dead at the scene. A 15-year-old girl was transported to Blackwater Hospital and then to Rockhampton Hospital by helicopter.

The car was allegedly stolen earlier in the evening from the car park of a hotel on Railway St.

Forensic Crash Unit is investigating. Anyone in the area with dashcam footage is urged to contact police.

blackwater editors picks emerald fatal crash
Central Queensland News

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Ballina man charged with credit card fraud

        premium_icon Ballina man charged with credit card fraud

        News The man is accused of using a woman’s credit card to buy alcohol.

        Do you need company this Christmas?

        Do you need company this Christmas?

        News IF YOU are homeless, alone or in need of company on Christmas Day, The Winsome and...

        How much rain was that, and what’s yet to come?

        premium_icon How much rain was that, and what’s yet to come?

        News There were widely varying falls across the region overnight.

        'Fly high, beautiful boy': Tributes to man killed in crash

        'Fly high, beautiful boy': Tributes to man killed in crash

        News The much-loved 25-year-old was killed in a tragic crash near Lismore