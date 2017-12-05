$1.7 million upgrade to popular lake precinct

An artist's impression of proposed changes to the Lake Ainsworth precinct at Lennox Head.

PLANS to improve the south eastern precinct at Lake Ainsworth at Lennox Head are now on public exhibition.

Ballina Shire Council is seeking feedback on the plans, with submissions closing on January 29.

The proposed recreational area upgrade will include additional barbecues, pathways, picnic tables, formalised parking, erosion rehabilitation and landscaping.

Vehicle access to the eastern road will no longer be available, except for emergency vehicles.

A pedestrian walking path will be provided through the eastern precinct.

According to the council, the $1.7 million investment is set to "improve the overall amenity of the south eastern precinct, (and) increase the green space areas available for recreational use".

"The landscape design improves environmental outcomes by incorporating water sensitive design," the council's website explains.

"Removal of road pavement opens up the area for green space and the restoration of riparian vegetation.

"By closing the eastern road people using this location will be able to spend time enjoying the lake and the surrounding amenity without the inconvenience and risk associated with vehicles moving through the precinct.

"We know that some of the community is concerned about the loss of carparking in this precinct, that is why we have recently upgraded Ross Street to provide the additional parking.

"Council has also constructed carparking in Pacific Parade opposite of the Lennox Head-Alstonville Surf Life Saving Club.

"Importantly, the second stage of this project will also provide formalised carparking along the southern road."

Submissions close January 29. To have your say, or for more information, visit www.ballina.nsw.gov.au and go to the "Documents on Exhibition" section.