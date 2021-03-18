Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
The now-closed Ballina Hotel in River Street.
The now-closed Ballina Hotel in River Street.
News

16 ideas that could reinvent the neglected Ballina Hotel

Rebecca Lollback
18th Mar 2021 12:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

It seems the good people of Ballina have pretty strong views when it comes to the Ballina Hotel, which has been sitting vacant for more than five years.

A couple of hotshot hoteliers recently started sniffing around our area, trying (unsuccessfully) to buy the Bangalow Hotel.

We suggested one of Tom Mooney's other investments, the Ballina Hotel in River Street, might be a good bargain for them to consider.

The pub was built in the 1920s, has a colourful history and was popular with cane cutters and fishermen.

It was also renowned as a great live music venue, and locals remember seeing top acts such as the Screaming Jets, the Angels and Dragon.

In its later years it had a nightclub but we won't talk about that too much and earned a few unsavoury nicknames.

The pub and bottleshop have been closed since 2016.

Perhaps it's time for a new owner to come in, renovate it and reopen it as a pub again.

But it seems many of our readers had other ideas.

Here are some of the best.

1. Live music, performance venue

2. Redevelop the site with shops underneath and units on top

3. Keep it as a pub for Ballina's booming population

4. Nightclub

5. Venue for Aussie bands

6. Offices upstairs, nightclub downstairs

7. As one of Ballina's historic buildings, use it as accommodation

8. Community-based accommodation and coffee shop

9. Place to run a darts competition

10. Art gallery

11. Homeless refuge

12. Backpackers

13. Fish and chip shop

14. Wine bar

15. State-of-the-art youth club

16. Learning centre.

What would you like to see happen to this building?

Send us your ideas via email: northernstar@news.com.au.

ballina ballina hotel ballina property northern rivers business northern rivers development tom mooney
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Police appeal for help to find wanted man

        Premium Content Police appeal for help to find wanted man

        Crime The man is wanted on a revocation of parole warrant.

        REVEALED: Final plans to transform ‘under-utilised’ area

        Premium Content REVEALED: Final plans to transform ‘under-utilised’ area

        Council News The plans are set to breathe new life into a long-neglected part of Byron Bay.

        How much rain can we expect on the Northern Rivers?

        Premium Content How much rain can we expect on the Northern Rivers?

        News Weather predictions are not looking good for the next few days.

        COVID-19 VACCINE: First Northern NSW health workers get jab

        Premium Content COVID-19 VACCINE: First Northern NSW health workers get jab

        Health It marks the beginning of the vaccine's Northern Rivers rollout