Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Plans to develop the Reservoir Hill site at Lennox Head are now on public exhibition.
Plans to develop the Reservoir Hill site at Lennox Head are now on public exhibition.
News

$15m subdivision would create 99 lots, 5 ‘super lots’

8th Apr 2020 12:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

PLANS for a new residential subdivision at Lennox Head are now on public exhibition, two years since the original application was lodged.

The Crest development is slated for a prominent location, known as the Reservoir Hill site, off North Creek Rd.

The application is a revised version of a DA lodged with Ballina Shire Council in February 2018, which was for 103 residential lots and seven super lots.

But after changes to road configurations, and clarification about issues relating to the ecological assessment and civil design, the statement of environmental effects for the new DA was lodged with the council in February.

If approved, it would create 99 lots and five super lots at a cost of $14.9 million.

Plans to develop the Reservoir Hill site at Lennox Head are now on public exhibition.
Plans to develop the Reservoir Hill site at Lennox Head are now on public exhibition.

In documents lodged with the council by Urbis, on behalf of Ballina Island Development, there have been “numerous design changes” in response to questions raised by the council.

These include amendments to the stormwater management system and subdivision plan to retain part of the littoral rainforest endangered ecological community “that has since been identified in the centre of the site”.

“Civil plans have been amended ... the proposed stormwater detention basin design has been amended following consultation with council’s engineers and ecologist to minimise impacts on the wetland area,” the report states.

“The proposed development will deliver a high-quality residential development.”

What will happen to the “super lots”?

Super lots 100 and 101 will be subject to future development applications for residential development. The proposed road network has been designed to ensure adequate access is provided to these future lots

Super lot 102 contains a small area of disturbed mid-high woodland (Banksia integrifolia) and regrowth. This lot will be subject to a future development application for residential subdivision

Super lot 103 is reserved to provide flexibility on an appropriate access point to the future Hutley Drive extension being constructed by the council. This lot will be subject to a future development application

Super lot 104 contains temporary drainage basins and will be subject to future development applications

Proposed Lot 58 is a residential lot that will contain a turning head for a new road, subject to a future development application.

The Crest DA is currently on public exhibition. Submissions can be made until April 15. Visit www.ballina.nsw.gov.au and click on the link for “DAs online” and then “Applications on exhibition”.

ballina shire council lennox head northern rivers development
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Chance to buy prints of your favourite artist on stage

        premium_icon Chance to buy prints of your favourite artist on stage

        News MUSIC photographers have lost their gigs, but have opened up their collections to fans amid COVID-19 crisis.

        Drinking session and DUI lead to our first COVID-19 fines

        premium_icon Drinking session and DUI lead to our first COVID-19 fines

        Health IT’S understood they’re the first social distancing-related fines issued in...

        COVID-19 words and questions keeping Aussies awake at night

        premium_icon COVID-19 words and questions keeping Aussies awake at night

        Health Many Australians are still confused by COVID-19

        Dozens of healthcare staff recruited in Northern NSW

        premium_icon Dozens of healthcare staff recruited in Northern NSW

        News Students, retired health workers join the ranks in COVID-19 battle