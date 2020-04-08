$15m subdivision would create 99 lots, 5 ‘super lots’

Plans to develop the Reservoir Hill site at Lennox Head are now on public exhibition.

PLANS for a new residential subdivision at Lennox Head are now on public exhibition, two years since the original application was lodged.

The Crest development is slated for a prominent location, known as the Reservoir Hill site, off North Creek Rd.

The application is a revised version of a DA lodged with Ballina Shire Council in February 2018, which was for 103 residential lots and seven super lots.

But after changes to road configurations, and clarification about issues relating to the ecological assessment and civil design, the statement of environmental effects for the new DA was lodged with the council in February.

If approved, it would create 99 lots and five super lots at a cost of $14.9 million.

In documents lodged with the council by Urbis, on behalf of Ballina Island Development, there have been “numerous design changes” in response to questions raised by the council.

These include amendments to the stormwater management system and subdivision plan to retain part of the littoral rainforest endangered ecological community “that has since been identified in the centre of the site”.

“Civil plans have been amended ... the proposed stormwater detention basin design has been amended following consultation with council’s engineers and ecologist to minimise impacts on the wetland area,” the report states.

“The proposed development will deliver a high-quality residential development.”

What will happen to the “super lots”?

● Super lots 100 and 101 will be subject to future development applications for residential development. The proposed road network has been designed to ensure adequate access is provided to these future lots

● Super lot 102 contains a small area of disturbed mid-high woodland (Banksia integrifolia) and regrowth. This lot will be subject to a future development application for residential subdivision

● Super lot 103 is reserved to provide flexibility on an appropriate access point to the future Hutley Drive extension being constructed by the council. This lot will be subject to a future development application

● Super lot 104 contains temporary drainage basins and will be subject to future development applications

● Proposed Lot 58 is a residential lot that will contain a turning head for a new road, subject to a future development application.

The Crest DA is currently on public exhibition. Submissions can be made until April 15. Visit www.ballina.nsw.gov.au and click on the link for “DAs online” and then “Applications on exhibition”.