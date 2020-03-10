15-year battle for skate park could finally be over

Plans for a skate park at Wollongbar are currently on public exhibition.

RESIDENTS have just a couple more days to have their say on plans for a $1.5 million district park at Wollongbar, which would include the long-awaited skate park.

A development application for the Wollongbar District Park was submitted to Ballina Shire Council by Newton Denny Chapelle, on behalf of the council, in late January.

It is on public exhibition until March 12.

A Development Consent Notice is sought for the establishment of the Wollongbar

District Park at 93

The park, if approved, would be built off Rifle Range Road, Wollongbar, and provide equipment including swings, a play structure, fort and climbing net, skate park, fitness equipment, outdoor table tennis table and multi court with basketball hoop.

There would also be toilets, pathways, picnic tables, seating areas and a covered barbecue.

“The property was historically utilised as the former Wollongbar drive-in,” the report states.

“This facility ceased to operate in the mid 1980s.

“The proposed district park seeks to ‘provide a parkland to service the broader district which offers fun and fitness opportunities for all’.

“This vision will be achieved by creating a space which is welcoming and inclusive; supports an active lifestyle and healthy living; and appreciates and informs about the environment.”

The most controversial part of the development -- the skate park -- would be located adjacent to Rifle Range Road.

It has been described as a “relatively small” skate park, designed to provide a “street skating experience”.

“It is generally set over three levels with various obstacles and ramps providing suitable transitions throughout the park,” the planners’ report explains.

“No deep bowls or drop-offs are provided.”

Ballina Shire Council has been discussing the options for a skate park for the Plateau since at least 2004.

Concerns have been raised about the potential for anti social behaviour and associated impacts on existing and future residents in the area.

However the report to the council explains that such issues can be “suitably managed”.

To lodge a submission on the Wollongbar District Park DA, visit www.ballina.nsw.gov.au and click on “DAs online” and then “applications on exhibition”.