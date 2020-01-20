Menu
Crime

14yo charged over alleged stabbing attack at shopping centre

by Brianna Morris-Grant
20th Jan 2020 1:47 PM
A 14-YEAR-OLD has been charged after another teen was allegedly stabbed and bashed at a Gold Coast shopping centre last week.

Police were called to Robina Town Centre about 5.30pm last Thursday, after reports a 13-year-old had been attacked with a knife.

Another teen has now been charged with grievous bodily harm, possession of dangerous drugs, possession of drug utensils, shoplifting and obstructing police.

Police allege the 13-year-old was with a group of three friends when they got into an argument with another group they didn't know.

The teen has now been charged over the alleged incident.
The boy suffered a "big gash on his hand" but the injuries were not life-threatening.

Queensland Ambulance Media confirmed he was taken to Gold Coast University Hospital in a stable condition with a serious laceration to his left hand.

Police say he was slashed with the knife before falling to the ground and being kicked and punched by the alleged offender.

arrest bashing charges robina town centre stabbing youth crime

