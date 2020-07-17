$1.4m to create expanded learning spaces at college

An artistic impression of what the new building at the Ballina school would look like.

EMMANUEL Anglican College in Ballina has submitted plans to Ballina Shire Council for a new multipurpose hall project.

The project has an estimated cost of $1,441,000 and will mean the creation of a new 300 sqm one-storey building within the school grounds at Horizon Dr, West Ballina.

The application submitted to council, currently on public exhibition, would mean alterations and additions to the educational establishment, including an extension to the existing Junior School Discovery Centre, plus earthworks and infrastructure servicing.

The new building will comprise two studio learning spaces, one reading pit, decks and

a new covered outdoor learning space.

The building is intended to be used only for school purposes within standard

school hours.

The structure is expected to be finished with sill height face brick and

corrugated roof sheeting, to match the established architectural form on the

site.

While the learning areas represent two additional junior teaching spaces, the school is not expected to see an increase in the umber of students after the development is completed.

"We are also advised that the college is currently reviewing the need for the Junior Resource and Junior Administration buildings as identified on the most recently adopted masterplan, but has yet to make a formal decision in this regard," the application reads.

The time frame for the removal of the demountable buildings at the northern end of the campus is yet to be determined.

Emmanuel Anglican College is an independent coeducational school that provides education for students from kindergarten to Year 12.

Emmanuel Anglican College was contacted for comment.

The application will be on public exhibition at Ballina Shire Council's website until July 23.