14-year-old boy hit by car airlifted in serious condition

Fourteen-year-old Bundaberg boy in serious condition after crash

Fourteen-year-old Bundaberg boy in serious condition after crash Debrah Novak

A 14-YEAR-OLD boy has been flown to Lady Cilento Children's Hospital after he was hit by a car overnight.

Queensland police and ambulance services responded to reports of a car and pedestrian collision at Avenell Heights about 6.30pm last night.

The teenager had been riding his bike on Lovejoy St with two other children when he was struck.

Bundaberg police Sergeant Mick Ward told the NewsMail the driver - a 43-year-old woman - had been interviewed after the crash and that investigations into the cause were ongoing.

"The juvenile witnesses have provided versions of events to police as well," Sgt Ward said.

The forensic cash unit attended the incident, and police are still making inquiries as to whether alcohol or drugs were behind the collision.

The 14-year-old was reportedly unconscious when paramedics arrived at the scene.

The boy's family has been informed.

He was taken to Bundaberg Hospital in a serious condition and then airlifted to Brisbane about 9.30pm last night.

A Lady Cilento spokesman told the NewsMail the patient was in the intensive care unit in a serious but stable condition.

The crash occurred only an hour after an 80-year-old woman suffered minor injuries in a two-vehicle crash on FE Walker St and Novakoski St, Kepnock.

"Bundaberg police and Queensland police implore people to pay attention on the road, whether you are a pedestrian, cyclist or driver, be aware of the dangers when using the roads," Sgt Ward said.

"We'd have less crashes if more people were paying attention."

Lady Cilento has been contacted for an update on the young patient's condition.

This is a developing story. Updates to follow.