Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
The land subject to this application forms part of what is referred to locally as
The land subject to this application forms part of what is referred to locally as "the Henderson Farm" in Lennox Head.
News

138 lots, 11 superlots: Major development on the table

Javier Encalada
21st Oct 2020 11:00 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

BALLINA Shire Council will discuss today a series of changes to the development application in an area of Lennox Head locally known as "the Henderson Farm".

As part of their agenda for tomorrow's meeting, council will be discussing two motions regarding this project, from applicant Lennox Rise Pty Ltd, for land west of the Epiq estate.

Matthew Wood, the council's director of Planning and Environmental Health, explained one motion would change the layout of the subdivision, while the second one will allow the developers to change the size of the lots.

"In the first change, (the developers) are wanting to make, they are actually want to reduce to total number of lots from 159 to 138, and then create what they call 'superlots', which are large lots that can be further subdivided later," he said.

Mr Wood confirmed the end result, if the motions are agreed to by councillors, will be more than the original 159 lots.

"They are looking for 138 conventional residential lots, and then 11 superlots that could be further subdivided," he said.

"The second item in the agenda talks about the lots size in those superlots, so instead of each block being 600 sqm at least in size, it would be allowed to go down to 400 sqm."

Mr Wood said staff has recommended councillors to approve both motions.

The second motion, if passed, would go into public exhibition, to be reported again to council.

If the first motion is approved, the subdivision of the land get the go ahead and ultimately, into building of homes at the site.

 

The land subject to this application forms part of what is referred to locally as
The land subject to this application forms part of what is referred to locally as "the Henderson Farm" in Lennox Head.
ballina shire council lennox head lennox rise northern rivers council news
Ballina Shire Advocate

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        MISSING MAN: Have you seen Corey?

        MISSING MAN: Have you seen Corey?

        News POLICE are appealing for assistance in locating 41-year-old Corey Dickenson who was last seen on October 13.

        What Simone's parents really think of $1M reward

        Premium Content What Simone's parents really think of $1M reward

        News The family of the murdered backpacker has suffered for 15 years

        WALKING ON THE MOON: NASA to send SCU invention into space

        Premium Content WALKING ON THE MOON: NASA to send SCU invention into space

        News SCU scientists win global competition with a radical medical invention that NASA...

        Valuable resource left in shed for three years

        Valuable resource left in shed for three years

        News BETTER access to a Ballina beach will be up for discussion tomorrow at Ballina...