THEY are 13 of the best weather photos you will see.

From Antarctica to the Top End and lightning to icicles, climate extremes and everything in between are on display in the Australian Weather Calendar for 2019.

Among the photographs featured in the 2019 line up are:

A partial halo and light pillar over Prydz Bay, Davis Research Station, Antarctica, Wet-season thunderstorm at Legune Station, Northern Territory, Sea fog at Phillip Island, Victoria, Sunset over the Clarence River at Yamba, New South Wales, A supercell thunderstorm looming over Sydney's Manly Beach, Sunset-lit lightning over Gulf St Vincent, South Australia, A spectacular thunderstorm near Warwick, Queensland, and; Lightning over Middleton Beach, Albany, Western Australia.

Leanna Osmond took this cool photo in Tasmania.

To order the calendar, go to the online shop at shop.bom.gov.au or phone

1300 798 789. Calendar prices start at $15 for the small version and $17 for the traditional A2 size (excl. P&H) and can be sent to friends and family anywhere in the world.

Hayden Smith got this magnificent photo in Victoria.

The Bureau's CEO and Director of Meteorology Dr. Andrew Johnson said hundreds of photographs are submitted each year, so it is a tough task narrowing them down to just thirteen.

Aaron Stanley captured this beautiful image in Antartica.

"The calendar's arrival is always eagerly awaited by weather watchers, while for those behind the camera, having one of your shots included is a real feather in your photographic cap," Dr Johnson said.

More than 1.4 million copies of the Australian Weather Calendar have been sold since its inception and this year another 65,000 are set to be added to that total, with orders expected from up to 80 countries.