Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
News

12yo Sydney girl missing for four days

Blake Antrobus
by and Blake Antrobus
7th Mar 2021 2:33 PM

 

Police are appealing for assistance to locate a young girl reported missing from Western Sydney this week.

Amelia Hamza, 12, was last seen leaving a home on Denbern Street in Dean Park about 12pm on Thursday.

The young girl failed to return home and authorities were alerted to her disappearance on Saturday.

Missing Sydney West girl Amelia Hamza, who has not been seen since Thursday.
Missing Sydney West girl Amelia Hamza, who has not been seen since Thursday.

Police and family hold concerns for Amelia's welfare due to her young age.

Initial inquiries have led police to believe she spent time in the Sydney CBD on Saturday.

Amelia is described as being of Mediterranean/Middle Eastern appearance, about 150cm tall, of slim build, with shoulder-length brown hair and brown eyes.

Police are urging anyone with information about her whereabouts to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

Originally published as 12yo Sydney girl missing for four days

More Stories

editors picks missing person

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Alt country act owe inspiration to picturesque caravans

        Premium Content Alt country act owe inspiration to picturesque caravans

        News Singer Jordan Rochfort resided in the Byron hinterland when he wrote the majority of the album’s songs.

        Jetstar drops incredible $65 return sale

        Jetstar drops incredible $65 return sale

        Travel Jetstar has just launched their “Return for Free” domestic flight sale, with some...

        Broken bones and maggots: Nan’s horror death in aged care

        Premium Content Broken bones and maggots: Nan’s horror death in aged care

        News She died with maggot-infested bed sores from negligent nursing home

        Tears of relief with breakthrough eczema drug now affordable

        Premium Content Tears of relief with breakthrough eczema drug now affordable

        Health It used to cost $22,000 a year, but will now be just $41